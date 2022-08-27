BENZONIA — Grow Benzie received a grant from Rotary Charities of Traverse City to create an edible trail on the 4-acre property.
Executive Director Joshua Stoltz said the trail was “part of the plan to get people into the event center.” The goal was to “make it educational and entertaining” as well as maximize their community space in Benzonia.
He wants people to know the trail is available and shows five years of growth.
“We weave the trail in and out of buildings throughout the campus,” he said.
Grow Benzie visitors can start their trail experience by picking up a “pirate map” that labels each station, Stoltz said. They can find the pollinator garden near the entrance and an apiary of beehives as well as edible plants and fruit trees, including plum and apple.
“People can go at their own pace,” he said. “It’s a nice addition for folks who are here for other events or programs.”
Recently, Stoltz said they started using organic practices, meaning they avoid chemicals and pesticides for growing. Before COVID-19, they offered workshops using many items from the trail like lavender.
Stoltz added that much of what they grow is “specific to this climate zone.”
Grow Benzie Systems Resource Manager Gaia Pampu said the edible trail currently has blackberries, lavender, sage, kiwi and more. A community garden space features rutabaga, strawberries and summer squash.
“There are plants you can taste, smell, feel and even create herbal teas with,” Pampu said. “We let our spearmint go to flower to support our bee friends.”
Pampu added that people can stop by to harvest items and learn about growing.
Although the trail previously covered the whole campus, Pampu said the pandemic disrupted that. A lack of volunteers and visitors led to an unused space, which they are working to fix. Pampu said a section of the trail has been restored but they could use more volunteers to continue this project.
“It’s been a process to bring it back to life again,” she said. “It is a beautiful gift. It requires love and attention. It’s important that we stay on top of it.”
Volunteer opportunities are available from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. Pampu said their other priorities are the kitchen space for the cooks and hoop houses for the farmers they support.
Additionally, Grow Benzie houses a community market each Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. through September. Cooking demonstrations may feature items from the edible trail. Visit growbenzie.org for more event details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.