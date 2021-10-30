TRAVERSE CITY — Staff at Intelligent.com selected the Great Lakes Culinary Institute as the “Best in the Midwest” for 2022.
Les Eckert, director of the Northwestern Michigan College program, said she believes this is the first time they have been noticed by this website. She appreciates the distinction because it gives them “more public recognition for what we do.”
“It’s another way to get the word out,” Eckert said. “I really want Great Lakes Culinary Institute to be a home term that’s recognized.”
Not only can the school become a household name throughout the state, but Eckert said it also can be known for more than just its associate degrees.
Many people may not know the culinary school offers an associate degree in culinary arts and another in culinary sales and marketing. Prospective students can also enroll in the one-year baking certificate program or one-year general culinary certificate program.
Eckert commended the faculty, staff and community for helping get them to where they are today. She said she looks forward to the future.
“We follow through what we say we’re going to do,” she said. “There is more to come.”
Brothers Patrick and Michael Evans, of Traverse City, attended the culinary school about a decade before launching their pop-up eatery Conifer in 2019.
Patrick said his class was one of the first to go through the two-year culinary program on the new campus at the NMC Maritime Academy.
“It was really positive,” he said of the experience. “When Mike and I were both there, there were some amazing teachers. They influenced my career with their vast knowledge.”
The chefs learned basic skills that they took with them into professional kitchens outside of the classroom, Patrick said.
“I felt confident walking into any restaurant,” Michael said. “You’re one foot ahead of everybody.”
Neither brother was surprised by the “Best in the Midwest” label. They agreed that the school has the necessary equipment as well as staff to warrant this distinction.
“It’s going to be very beneficial for any students who go through there,” Patrick said. “We’re happy for everybody there and hope they continue to produce. Thank you for everything and for providing for the community.”
Intelligent.com is a resource for online and in-person program rankings and higher education planning.
The Great Lakes Culinary Institute is ninth out of a total of 50 culinary schools the website selected as the top in the United States. The team assessed 65 universities and colleges and 126 programs.
In 2020, Great Lakes Culinary Institute ranked 11th on the list of “50 Best Culinary Schools in the U.S.” by Best Choice Schools. Additionally, the local school came in ninth of the “Top 30 Most Affordable Culinary Schools,” according to bestvalueschools.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.