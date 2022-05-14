TRAVERSE CITY — Local nonprofit SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers launched its Giving Garden at Historic Barns Park in 2020.
SEEDS EcoCorps program participants maintain and harvest at the garden. Program Director Jennifer Flynn said they had the space at their farm and know-how, and Father Fred Foundation staff wanted more fresh products for their clients. So, they planned the new Giving Garden.
“It was noticing a need and interest,” Flynn said. “It’s grown and expanded. Even through COVID, they were actively growing things.”
All the fresh herbs, vegetables and fruits grown in the Giving Garden is harvested and distributed to families experiencing food insecurity throughout the region, said SEEDS Outreach Coordinator Elizabeth Dunham.
Last year, Dunham said, produce was planted and harvested with Father Fred Foundation volunteers, SEEDS staff and AmeriCorps VISTA members. In 2021, the Giving Garden’s second year, 1,200 pounds of fresh food was collected and donated to the Father Fred Foundation.
Father Fred Foundation Executive Director Candice Hamel said the partnership with SEEDS EcoCorps includes raised growing boxes and multiple plots that have produced squash, green beans, bell peppers, carrots and more.
“The project provides fresh, local and organic produce,” Hamel said. “Fresh produce is typically a favorite of our pantry guests, and often one of the most expensive grocery items. The Giving Garden provides the opportunity for guests to select these items without needing to worry about current grocery prices.”
Amical hosts “Planting the Seeds of Love” to support the SEEDS Giving Garden and the Father Fred Foundation. General Manager Jeffrey Libman said one of their chefs works with SEEDS and wanted to help by hosting a fundraiser dinner May 19.
“With the dinner in May, the garden’s not going to be as flourishing as we hoped,” Libman said. “But we’re focusing on local produce and local proteins.”
Guests can choose what to order from the four-course menu.
Libman said they tried to showcase seasonal items like spring produce.
Reserve a table for two, four or six people at amical.com or through the Resy application. Dinner is $100 per person and includes soft beverages and a tip. Cocktails, wine and beer are an additional fee.
Twenty five percent of proceeds go to the Giving Garden for things like materials and soil. Libman said the goal is to raise money so the garden can expand next year.
“We’re really excited about this SEEDS garden,” he said. “It’s something in our community that is specifically for our community to help people get better access to produce. I want as many people to know about it as possible.”
In addition to the dinner, Dunham said SEEDS plans to offer opportunities for people to learn how to can, jar, freeze and ferment produce so donated food does not go to waste.
SEEDS collaborates with the Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology and MSU Extension to host summer classes at Historic Barns Park.
The May 26 class covers herb preservation. These are open to the public and are supported through grants from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Carls Foundation.
People who cannot attend the dinner may donate to the Giving Garden at ecoseeds.org/521/giving-garden.
