TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all state restaurants to stop dine-in service on March 16, which left many scrambling to switch their operations while others closed their doors until further notice.
Three weeks later, several area restaurants are finding ways to continue serving customers.
Family-owned restaurant Papa J’s Pizzeria in Lake Ann assembles pizza kits for customers to take home.
Owner Beth Reynolds said they started this a couple weeks ago not only to provide food but also to encourage a family cooking experience. People of all ages order the kits, even older folks who remember making pizza at home during their childhood.
“They seem to have taken off well and it gives people something to do,” she said. “I usually come in pretty early to start prepping the dough. My two sons help.”
Each kit contains a 12-inch dough ball, sauce, cheese and two toppings for $10. Reynolds said more toppings are available for an additional fee. The most popular combinations so far are pepperoni and ham and pepperoni and sausage, but she said they’ve taken requests for a pineapple pizza and an anchovy one.
The finished product, Reynolds said, amounts to about eight slices — the size of a medium pizza.
“It’s easy,” she said. “It’s not that expensive to feed a big group of people.”
The full menu is available for takeout or delivery around Lake Ann. Reynolds said the only thing they stopped is the soup and buffet.
“It’s been interesting,” Reynolds said. “I do miss seeing everybody and actually talking to them. It’s kind of a smaller community, but it’s a great community.”
West End Tavern in Traverse City also modified its menu recently.
General Manager Stephen Patterson said they needed to quickly transition to curbside pickup after the governor’s order.
“We get a lot of people,” he said. “We’re busy from 5-8 p.m.”
Patterson said other to-go dishes include chicken wings, pizzas, sandwiches and salads.
Sandwiches come with fries, but other sides are rice, garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, bacon Brussels sprouts, coleslaw or baked beans.
Though many of these entrees were featured on the regular menu, Patterson said their new fare is family meals.
Currently, the most popular dishes are the whole rotisserie chicken, barbecue ribs and the recently-added meatloaf.
“We have about 12 family-style options,” he said. “You don’t have to kill the bank account to feed the family. It’s taken off pretty well.”
Patterson added that the managers plan to give the tips to their coworkers who are out of jobs while the dining room is closed.
The tavern is also in the process of creating a GoFundMe page for additional donations.
Chef Forrest Moline said he and his wife Nicole did not run into many issues with the move to carryout because that is how they started.
Their private chef business operated for a few years before they opened Forrest, A Food Studio in Traverse City.
The Molines prepare three-course, family-style meals for pickup. Forrest said this allows them to highlight dishes they normally do not serve in the restaurant. Plus, they lowered the prices. A sit-down meal would cost $80, but the prepackaged one is $40-50.
“We really wanted to take this time to prepare healthier meals,” he said. “We use lots of vegetables and nothing is really fried. We’re trying to do fun food.”
The menu, Moline said, changes twice a week. Past offerings included Jamaican jerk chicken, salmon cakes and curry — which was so popular they decided to bring it back next week.
All entrees come with an appetizer and dessert.
“They sell out pretty fast,” he said. “We are very thankful for how busy we are. We’re getting a ton of new business.”
West End Tavern and Forrest, A Food Studio post their full takeout menus on social media.
