TRAVERSE CITY — Ten eateries provide more than 100 total gallons of soup during the Empty Bowls event on Sunday.
Previously, Goodwill Northern Michigan managed the event, which benefited its Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan program. That was until 2019 — the last event before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
This year, the fundraiser returns with Northwest Food Coalition as the host.
Kathy Maly, the coalition’s treasurer and Empty Bowls chair, said people start by selecting a hand-crafted bowl to take home and then have lunch.
“There’s going to be many bowls there from amateur and professional bowl makers,” Maly said. “We’re having our traditional soup and bread.”
Trattoria Stella, The Boathouse, Smoke and Porter Public House, Amical, Farm Club and others are making soup for Empty Bowls. Maly said local bakeries and a local coffee roaster are providing items, and the Goodwill Inn is making cookies.
“They decided what soup they would give us,” Maly said. “There are a number of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.”
Northwest Food Coalition Operating Committee Chair Mary Clulo said the event is more than lunch. Attendees can learn about food insecurity.
“It’s not just a money-maker fundraiser,” Clulo said. “It’s an awareness raiser. This area has some food insecurity issues. We say regionally about 70,000 people are considered food insecure.”
This means they cannot access healthy food — whether the reason is lack of transportation, money or something else, Clulo said.
Empty Bowls proceeds benefit the coalition’s Farm2Neighbor fund, which aims to purchase produce, eggs, lean protein and other items from local growers and distribute them to more than 70 area pantries.
This program operates all year, and it particularly helped support farmers during COVID, Maly said.
Clulo added that with recent cutbacks to food stamps, more people may need assistance.
The Michigan State University Extension is one community partner that works with the Northwest Food Coalition.
Jennifer Berkey, the extension’s District 3 director, said both organizations have a common mission and Empty Bowls helps support that.
“We work directly with those food insecure audiences,” Berkey said. “Everyone plays a role. We can reduce the food insecurity challenge in our midst.”
Empty Bowls goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at Howe Arena in the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. The event also includes entertainment. Tickets are $30 for adults at the door or $25 online.
Learn more about the event at northwestmifoodcoalition.org/empty-bowls-2023.
