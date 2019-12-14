TRAVERSE CITY — The juice pressed from grapes winemaker Brian Hosmer and his team picked this week is thicker than normal grape juice — it’s not quite the consistency of maple syrup — and much sweeter.
The cabernet franc berries harvested from Chateau Chantal’s vineyards on Old Mission Peninsula late Wednesday morning — when the temperature hovered around 10 degrees — are being used to make ice wine.
“Ice wine is different in that it’s more dense, more concentrated, sweeter — but also when you’re tasting it, you almost have to hold it in your mouth longer to let those flavors kind of come out,” said Hosmer, Chateau Chantal’s head winemaker.
It’s that way because the berries were picked and pressed while frozen, Hosmer said. More of the water is trapped in ice form, meaning less ends up in the juice to dilute the sugar, he said.
“Normally when we pick grapes, the sugar might be around 20 percent,” Hosmer said. “When we press with the berries being cold, it can double the sugar to up to 40 percent.”
That high sugar concentration — a minimum of about 35 percent at harvest — is a requirement for ice wine, Hosmer said. The fermentation process does reduce the final sugar percentage, but it’s still higher than normal wine, he said.
Ice wine is more of a dessert wine because of its sweetness, although it can be paired with complementary dishes, said Liz Berger, Chateau Chantal operations manager.
“There are a number of people who just out-and-out like sweeter wines and certainly it’s going to appeal to that sensibility,” Berger said. “But then the uniqueness of it also appeals to people. Even people who say, ‘I normally drink dry wine,’ can find an occasion where a dessert wine is going to be appropriate.”
But it’s not just the sweetness that gives ice wine its flavor, she said. It’s also the acid in the grapes.
“Our climate really develops grapes quite beautifully,” Berger said. “With the hot afternoons and cool evenings, grapes develop these wonderful flavors and that shines through in that ice wine.
“So even though it’s very sweet, there’s a lot of generally high acidity also, which makes a really beautifully flavored wine, which is why you can take just little sips and savor all of those flavors,” she said.
Another requirement of ice wine is that the berries have to freeze on the vine, not be frozen post-picking — which makes for a risky business, Hosmer said.
Not only does it take longer before grapes can be harvested, but there’s a small window of time to do so — and some years, it never gets cold enough to freeze the berries properly — and there inevitably is loss to animals and wind, Hosmer said.
Chateau Chantal has 130 acres of vineyards, and about one acre is set aside for ice wine grapes — a half-acre for the cabernet franc and a white grape blend, primarily riesling, he said. About 20,000 cases of wine are produced from the 130 acres, roughly 50 of which are ice wine, Hosmer said.
“So it’s a very small percentage of what we do, but it’s a high-risk percentage,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.