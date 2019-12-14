Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Areas of fog with some patchy freezing drizzle early. Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.