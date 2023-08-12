Editor’s Note: We asked farmers to also submit a recipe if they have one to accompany their column, and this was Alan’s response.
Ha! I DO have a recipe! First I profusely apologize to all our friends and acquaintances in Traverse City. Even though we have spoken for many years in many cases we simply do not remember your names if we ever knew it in the first place. Just as you know us by what we sell — we’re those nice pickle people, or those tomato guys, we know you by what you shared in your conversations.
There is the pickleball couple and their nice daughter yoga girl, the rain lady who helped hold down our canopy during a market storm, or the San Marzano couple. Sometimes we know first names, like Cathy who spoils me with homemade jams, Nancy the flute player, Early shopper, I-don’t-need-a-bag Roberta, and best friends Sam and Paula.
We DO love you, just can’t remember your names. In any event, this was shared to me by ex-Navy guy. I have no clue if he was ever in the military, but he always looked like it to me.
OK, in a small frying pan, add some extra virgin olive oil enough to cover the bottom of the pan. Get the burner going in a medium to low heat. While it’s heating up, thinly slice one or two small zucchini (available from Greenrock farm) one or two summer squash (Greenrock) and put in the pan. Also dice up one cippolini onion (Greenrock) and a fresh garlic clove diced (Casa Verde) and add to the pan.
Keep stirring occasionally. When the zucchini gets so a fork sticks in easily, add a pat of smoked butter (Boss Mouse). Turn off the heat and put a plate over the pan to steam the rest. DON’T cook to the point where the zucchini turns to mush. You want to enjoy the farm-fresh taste. Flip the pan over and put the contents on the plate. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese (also available at market, but I’m not sure who, ask the Boss Mouse). Enjoy. Takes this old farm boy 15 minutes from start to finish, and I love it.
I told you that story so I could get to this one:
Years ago, I was a vendor at a farm market that was located in a hospital parking lot. It was fun watching the foot traffic down the concourse. Doctors out for a stroll — who NEVER bought anything — nurses in a hurry who occasionally bought, the staff who were pretty good at buying and, of course, patients coming and going to the hospital.
One day while I was selling produce to a lady, she turned to me and said, “You don’t recognize me do you?”
I’m thinking, “Oh no, what did I do this time?”
She said, “I’m the mother of that girl you gave the cherries to. I’ve been buying at your stand every Thursday for two years to thank you. I just wanted you to know how much you meant to my daughter that day,”
Two years earlier it was a very hot July morning when I heard a commotion on the concourse.
Looking up from my farm stall I saw a much-frazzled mom trying to hurry her daughter who had her arm in a sling and was looking like she was about to burst into tears, and her two sons who were doing their little-boy-best to pester their big sister through the market.
The daughter was clearly having a no good, very bad day. My dad-gene took over. Somehow, I had to make that girl feel better. I quickly grabbed a pint of sweet cherries, put them in a bag and ran out to the girl.
I handed her the cherries and told her to “Cheer up. Things will get better.” Then I walked away and forgot about it until her mom said something.
That is why to this day, we usually keep a jar of flowers or some fruit to give to kids when they need it. They may not remember which farmer gave it to them, or what market they were at, but they will be friends of farm markets forever. Besides, it makes us smile.
All the best from Greenrock Farm,
Alan and Fran
