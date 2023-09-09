Are you smarter than a pickle? Pickles are weird. Fran and I usually start picking pickles first thing in the morning when we can barely see. Pickles are a forgiving crop as they can be picked with a heavy morning dew on them with no adverse affects.
Violating every lifting method I was ever taught, it’s best to bend at the waist, straddle the row and put the pickles into a half bushel basket as you go.
The basket gets heavier and heavier, and someday like my dad used to say, “you’re gonna pay for that” will come into play. There are two rules: 1.) No junk in the basket. If you don’t put junk in, you greatly reduce the chances of it getting to the customer. 2.) Don’t drag the basket. Dragging the basket will pick up dirt and weeds and carry them into the barn and onto the truck. We want a clean product at market.
With every pickle we make several decisions. Is it big enough? Does it have blemishes? How is the shape? Is it fully formed? How about the color? I use a swimming motion to look for pickles. I’ll scoop up the vines with my left hand and roll the vine to the right, then scoop with my right hand and roll to the left, and if not convinced I have them all, I’ll pick the vine up feeling for weight. If still not convinced, I’ll pull the vines apart looking for the elusive pickle.
After picking, the vines should look better than when you started all tucked in and pointing nice. After all that, If I have gone to the trouble only to find a deformed pickle, sometimes I rage-pick — Don’t tell Fran. I’ll throw it in the basket anyway — that puppy is going to market ready or not. We’ll find it when we wash it and will put it in with the seconds on the sale table.
You know you have arrived as a picker when you can pick with one hand and pull weeds with the other.
When the basket is full, we walk it back to the truck (being able to stand up and walk feels so good), empty the basket into wooden crates, and begin again.
On the way back, we look over the row just picked checking for ones we missed. Sometimes the different vantage point lets us catch stragglers. We have three patches, one getting almost picked out, one rocking it, and one just starting.
By the time we get done going over all three, our hamstrings are just screaming, and we’re ready for something “fun,” like picking beans ...
Marigold the kitten has taken a liking to picking with us. She comes out and spends time with Fran, and then comes over to see what I’m doing. I can see what she’s looking at and tell her don’t even think about it.
Sure enough, seconds later she has launched herself to a 10-claw landing on my back as I bend over to pick. Purring loudly, she curls up and plays with the back of my straw hat. I think she just likes to make me shout.
Once picked and placed in crates, the pickles are stored in the cooler until we load them at midnight. We don’t want them to turn rubbery and spoil.
Any produce that won’t fit in the cooler comes inside and gets put in the bedroom with a window air conditioner turned as low as it will go.
That’s right. I’ve been sleeping next to your beans huddled under a wool blanket and a comforter. You gotta do what you gotta do. Once at market we wash, sort, and do a final quality check.
Serious canners will sometimes ask us to pre-sell and hold pickles in quantity for them.
This pretty much will result in evasive answers and generalities for a response. The reason for this is we have a good idea, but really don’t know for sure exactly how much we’ll get until we go out to pick.
I always tell people, “If you are thinking about it — just do it. Make time.”
I’d rather under-promise and over-perform, than disappoint someone all set up for canning.
Pickles are a funny crop. You can go from 10 to 3 to 1/2 bushel per picking within the space of 10 days, depending on the weather. I’ve missed canning myself because of that.
At the same time, it puts me in an ethical bind. I feel bad when I’m waltzing past a customer who just wants a handful of pickles for dinner with a bushel of pickles for another customer just after I’ve told the first customer I’m all sold out.
Our solution is just to tell everyone to come early. At that point the “early bird gets the worm” rule takes over and I’ll be more than happy to sell you everything I have.
That’s as fair as we can make it.
The next week, we do it all over again. Going out to the patch and finding the ones we missed smiling up at us in their blimp sized shapes and laughing at us in pickle.
Back to rage-picking. Am I smarter than a pickle? I have to wonder sometimes ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.