Yesterday we all got groped at the farm market, and today I’m feeling violated, and you should, too.
Here’s why:
As I write this, it’s 6 a.m. on Sunday morning and Fran and I are on our hands and knees covered in mud crawling through the rows of strawberry plants and pulling weeds. We are having an “all hands on deck” moment. We have been picking and packing and going to market so hard lately that the strawberries were being neglected. Our babies needed us. We hate working on Sunday as it’s our only time to take a breath after a long hot week, but you gotta do what you gotta do.
Greenrock Farm is exactly what we say it is; 100 percent grown at home fruits, veggies and flowers. We pick only what is ready to go to market, load it on the truck and run it up to Traverse City. Farm fresh as fast as possible right to you. Certain products like pickles and zucchini and summer squash come out of the field muddy. They go on the truck muddy, get to market muddy and need washing before sale. We could wash them the day before, but then the skins get rubbery and you don’t get the best product possible. More often than not, that requires us to get up at midnight, finish loading the truck, run up to Traverse City where I’ll find myself washing pickles at 3 a.m. in the parking lot.
Fran is the display master. She takes the washed produce, pre-packages them in containers and sets the counters up. It takes a long time. Often we are just finishing when the first shoppers arrive. It’s not like we like to get up early and drive. It’s another “you gotta do what you gotta do.”
We take great care and pride in our products. They represent us much as your children do you. Just as young parents get up for that 3 a.m. feeding for their babies, Fran and I took turns getting up every three hours to move hoses during the drought to keep our babies alive. For strawberries, its putting frost covers on at 4 a.m. by truck headlights with a last second frost warning. You gotta do what you gotta do. Part of the cost of strawberries is the care required year around for a plant that only bears for a few weeks. To me our products represent trust, honesty, integrity, quality, and safety — for what are we truly doing with our market transaction? I am asking you to trade a piece of your life in the form of hard earned money in exchange of a piece of our lives in the form of produce. We are partners. I have to be able to look you in the eye and feel good about what I am asking, and you have to feel good about sharing. Fair is fair. I believe I’m a good enough salesman to take advantage of anyone — once. But people aren’t stupid. We as farmers can’t come back year after year without a good product at a fair price. Hucksters won’t last long.
So when Saturday morning came and I found myself standing there while a shopper reached out and squeezed every, single, one of our new tomatoes, I was infuriated. Both at myself for being so astounded at the act, and at the lack of awareness of the customer. Not only had he just spread whatever he had on his hands on every tomato, he probably bruised most of them for the next customer. Those are my babies you’re grabbing there, buddy. The urge to come right over the table top and grab him by the throat was strong. Again — talk to your farmer. If they are ready, I’ll tell you. If not, I’ll tell you that too, but don’t grab them. You just violated us, and everyone down the line.
So, partners, we are asking for your help. If you see some “handsy” shoppers, let your farmer know and we’ll say something. Also, if a line has formed and someone doesn’t realize it and jumps to the front, say something and let us know. Often we simply don’t know who’s next. People are pretty good if they are aware of their actions. Lastly, it’s not just tomatoes, but other items like peaches are just as tender, so please be considerate, for food safety and food quality for all of us.
