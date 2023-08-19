TRAVERSE CITY — Bull and The Bear Kitchen has been open about eight months at Silver Spruce Brewing Company.
Chef Tim Hefty, from East Jordan, started the eatery with Charles & Reid Detroit Pizza Owner Dan Karabacz. The food trailer is permanently hooked up to the Eighth Street brewery.
Hefty said the food truck featured a pub-inspired menu through the spring, with items like burgers, grilled cheese and tater tots. Next, he started adding Taco Sunday so they could be open another day during the week and test a new cuisine.
“We started modifying the menu shortly after we opened,” he said.
Hefty learned how to make Hispanic food while working in Colorado and said he wanted to share his passion for the cuisine with northern Michigan.
“Street tacos were something really simple and easy,” hefty said. “We started getting a whole bunch of positive feedback.”
Hefty said people started coming up to the food truck asking for tacos on weekdays, so he decided to change the menu. It has been about two weeks with the new offerings at Bull and The Bear Kitchen.
“It’s a little bit of a twist on authentic things,” he said. “I try not to make it too spicy.”
The revamped menu features four varieties of street taco: veggie, chicken tinga, beef barbacoa and pork carnitas. Hefty said he also serves quesadillas and loaded fries that can be topped with the beef barbacoa, a slow-cooked meat.
“Barbacoa is the most popular option,” Hefty said. “It’s slow-braised beef shoulder. It cooks for six hours at a high temperature. The key ingredient . . . I combine Coca Cola with beef stock.”
This helps soften the meat and adds sweetness, Hefty said.
Karabacz said his favorite is the quesadillas, which he has had several times now since the menu transition. The quesadillas, like the tacos, come in beef barbacoa, chicken tinga, pork carnitas or veggie varieties.
“I can’t stop eating it myself,” he said. “We’ve seen it’s been well received. It’s a little more exciting menu.”
Bull and The Bear Kitchen is open from 1-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at Silver Spruce Brewing Company. Hefty added that by November, they will probably adjust those hours. Visit www.bullandthebearkitchen.com for the full menu and more details.
