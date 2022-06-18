TRAVERSE CITY — Modern Bird Bakery first popped up at the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market in 2019.
There, Andy Elliott and Emily Stewart sold pastries and other baked goods. Soon after, they started making the food for brunch events at The Little Fleet and elsewhere.
“We took a few years to get to know the community better and make connections with other business owners,” Elliott said. “We developed a name for ourselves.”
In a couple weeks, the couple will fulfill their goal of opening their own physical space. Their restaurant will be called Modern Bird, dropping the “bakery” from the name. Stewart said the bakery aspect was mostly for the market, where she could keep working after the birth of their son Daniel.
The couple moved to northern Michigan from Chicago in 2018. Both Stewart and Elliott worked in fine dining. They wanted their own place to fit under the “fine casual” umbrella.
“We wanted to create a space with fine food in a comfortable environment,” Stewart said. “It’s not super fine dining, but it’s not burgers. We’ll keep things simple, clean and enjoyable for people.”
Elliott said the menu will be wine and cocktail focused, with the beverages paired with lighter food items. They will have breads and homemade pastas and use local produce as much as possible.
“The menu will change a lot,” he said. “We want it to be the type of place where you don’t know the current menu but trust us.”
Stewart said they recently passed their health inspection, obtained the liquor license and completed construction on the inside and outside of the late-19th century building. Now, they are hiring staff and gathering ingredients for the kitchen.
When the restaurant opens, dinner service will be available from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Stewart said after that, they plan to open for brunch and then add lunch service. She is excited for brunch, she said, because they can again share the pastries they brought to the market.
“We’re excited to finally get open and show people what we can do,” Elliott said. “We want it to be the best neighborhood restaurant it can be — a fun, cool place to hang out.”
Modern Bird is located at 541 W. Front St., next to Mary’s Kitchen Port. Elliott and Stewart expect to open for dinner during the first week of July. They are not at the farmers market this summer, but Stewart said they hope to return in future seasons.
Follow Modern Bird on social media or at modernbirdtc.com for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.