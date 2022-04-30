TRAVERSE CITY — Food trucks returned to the Little Fleet during the last week in April.
The 2022 lineup is the same as last year: Glendale Ave., Cordwood BBQ, Good on Wheels and Traverse City Pizza Company. Happy’s Taco Shop, found inside with the bar, is also an option.
Little Fleet General Manager Jess Heller said all the chefs plan to present at least a couple changes this season.
“We’re excited to have them back and excited to see some new menu items,” she said.
The Good Bowl, a Vietnamese eatery started by Soon Hagerty, brings its food truck Good on Wheels back to the Little Fleet. This is the truck’s third season, Hagerty said.
Hagerty said they serve many of their usual dishes. Favorites include boba (flavored tea with tapioca) and bao buns (steamed buns with cucumber, scallion and soy ginger).
“The goal is to give more options,” Hagerty said. “For us it’s really about having different options that are reimagined or healthier.”
A papaya salad is one new item. It is made with shredded papaya, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs and pickled carrot and topped with a Vietnamese dressing (called “Nuoc Cham”). People can choose to add a protein (chicken or pork) or shiitake mushrooms.
Additionally, Hagerty said they created a rice bowl for adults and kids. This dish includes jasmine rice, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumber and a soy marinated egg. She said this is a healthier meal for any age.
“The Little Fleet has become a family place,” she said. “Kids should have the opportunity to eat what adults eat but a smaller portion.”
Other than appetizers and entrees, Good on Wheels will provide dessert this season. Hagerty said mochi — Japanese ice cream wrapped in pastry dough — is coming soon. Customers will be able to choose a flavor.
The Good Bowl restaurant offers a donation program in which customers can put $1 from their bowl’s cost toward one of three organizations. Hagerty said this continues at their food truck, with $1 from the rice bowl going toward a charity. This quarter, which runs through June, all three organizations work to support Ukraine: Doctors Without Borders, World Vision and World Central Kitchen.
The Little Fleet hosts some springtime events. The outdoor bar opens for Cinco de Mayo. This highlights margaritas, piñatas and Mexican-inspired dishes from the food trucks. Five percent of bar sales will be donated to the local Justice and Peace Advocacy Center.
A lager takeover starts at 3 p.m. May 6. Regional brews come from Farm Club in Traverse City, Brew Detroit, Broad Leaf Brewery in Kentwood, Hopewell Brewing Company in Chicago and others.
The Summer Launch Party goes from 3-10 p.m. May 29. The eighth annual event includes live music, food trucks and a street bar. Tickets are $15 until May 28 at thelittlefleet.com.
The Little Fleet is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (closed Tuesdays) and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays staring April 30. In June, service goes an hour later and includes Tuesdays. The bar closes an hour after the food trucks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.