TRAVERSE CITY — How busy does a hot summer day in the middle of July get for a food truck in Traverse City?
“We don’t know,” said Ashley Moore, co-owner of the Chubby Unicorn. “We didn’t open until the end of July.”
Learning from that bit of uncertainty, mixed with inexperience, has helped Moore and her business partner Justin Chouinard prepare for the 2023 food truck season, which, they can honestly say, is exciting.
The start of any new year is always met with challenges, and excitement, said many food truck owners.
For the team of Moore and Chouinard, it’s especially gratifying to know they made it through some initially rough days.
“People don’t understand how much work goes into a food truck, including us,” said Moore, who was selling their signature grilled paninis at Earthen Ales on Wednesday afternoon. “We thought it was going to be a little bit easier.”
They went shopping every day, spent countless hours in prep time to get the sandwiches ready, and then managed their bus, which moved around to different business locations and private events throughout late summer and fall.
“It’s not like we showed up and everything was magically there,” Moore said. “We put in like 10 hours to work one event before we even got there, and I think people don’t know that. They think, ‘Oh, they’re only open for three hours, what a nice life.’”
“It was a lot more than we thought, but we enjoyed it!”
After working many years in local restaurants, they decided to open Chubby Unicorn — named after a T-shirt they randomly spotted one day — and work for themselves.
The benefit? You can set your own hours and not deal with employee or management issues.
They also are enjoying the relationships they’ve built with loyal and “amazing customers,” she said.
“It’s a pleasurable experience,” she added. “We see a lot of smiling faces.”
Offering a menu that changes often, Moore said they have made close to 50 different sandwiches since opening.
The top sellers: The Chubby Unicorn (roast beef, garlic aioli, jalapenos, crispy onions, and havarti cheese, wrapped in a tortilla), The Black and Blue (roast beef, Gorgonzola, dijonaise, and roasted red peppers on ciabatta bread) and The Cubano (pork tenderloin, ham, sweet and spicy honey mustard, pickles, Swiss cheese on ciabatta bread).
They use commercial panini presses, and sell as many as 100 sandwiches in less than three hours.
“We don’t like to have people wait,” she said. “We can have sandwiches out in 30 seconds to five minutes at the most.”
You can find them every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Terra TC Subaru. This weekend they’ll also be at the Keystone TBAYS Soccer from 9 a.m.- noon Saturday, with some breakfast items, too.
Follow them on Facebook as The Chubby Unicorn for a list of locations all summer long. They do private events, weddings and graduation parties, too.
Mary’s Asian CuisineIn beautiful Beulah, Mary Ramey is a veteran of the food truck scene, opening in 2015 and beginning her ninth season right off US 31 and next to the bustling Market Basket. Getting open in April always poses a problem because of the cold.
“I would usually open at the end of March, but my water was still frozen,” she said with a laugh.
Born in the Philippines and raised in Singapore, the Energizer Bunny would open earlier if she could because her loyal local customers would love it.
“They are the ones pushing me (to open early),” she said. “They keep calling …’When are you going to open, when are you going to open, we don’t have good food here.”
It’s only early May, and she’s already slammed. Some customers say the lines look too long when they drive by.
“I tell people to stop by because the longest you will wait is 10 minutes. We’re pretty fast.”
She would know. Ramey runs the kitchen and manages the orders with care and love. She takes pride in her work, putting in nearly 20 hours a day during the busiest times of the season.
It’s her take on Asian cuisine that keeps them coming back for more. She’ll add bacon to her fried rice, which is a big hit.
Her sauces are all homemade. But it’s her Asian Tacos that everyone raves about, as well as her spring rolls, which are heavenly and made with what Ramey calls her “secret recipe.”
“I didn’t expect we would grow like this,” she said of her food trailer’s success. “But I knew this was a great location. People can place an order, go shopping and then come back to pick it up.”
Ramey operates her food truck 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. You can call ahead at 231-871-0716 to place orders and check out their Facebook page for a menu.
Taqueria Las Lagunas
After raising 11 kids, Mom was bored, recalled Juan Carlos Guillen, Jr. So they opened a food truck for her.
That was in 2018, and since then, their taco truck in Suttons Bay has become a mainstay of those driving to the Leelanau Peninsula for wine tours, sightseeing or going to a vacation home. It’s located right off Southwest Bay Shore Drive next to Barrels & Barrels.
Business has been so good that the family’s next goal is to open a brick and mortar restaurant, which will allow mom — Margarita — to showcase family recipes that have been passed down for generations. The family is originally from Matamoros, Coahuila, Mexico, and lived in Texas before migrating to Michigan.
Even though his dad had a history of working in restaurants as a line cook, it was mom who got a little sad “after she empty nested,” Guillen said. “We had always talked about wanting our own restaurant … you know that hobby-talking, down-the-road talking.”
That’s when Guillen said, ‘Let’s do it now! We have the recipes. We have the people. My mom doesn’t have a job. And she doesn’t have anyone to cook for.”
Right now the family only operates the Taqueria Las Lagunas (which translates to “the lakes”) on the weekends because dad, Juan Carlos, Sr., works at a local vineyard, and Jr. works as a car salesman at Bill Marsh Hyundai. They close in late September because of the vineyard harvest season.
Tacos, burritos, chimichangas, fresh chips, salsas come flying out of the kitchen. Everything is homemade, including the salsas and chips, and the flavors burst with tastes of an authentic Mexican kitchen. The style leans a little toward Tex-Mex right now, Jr. said, but they hope to showcase a more regional style of Mexican cooking with a full restaurant. (“I’m on the lookout for the right location,” he said.)
For now, it’s a “big family thing,” Jr. said. His nieces and nephews show up on the weekend to help, as do his siblings, some from Chicago, to help at the window or cook with mom.
That’s why a new food truck season means something extra special for Guillen family.
“It’s happy time for my mom,” he said.
Learn more about Taqueria Las Lagunas on their Facebook page. It is typically open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, but is closed on May 14, for Mother’s Day.
Cordwood BBQ
Walt Lach took over ownership of Cordwood BBQ last year, and since then it’s been a bit of a learning curve for the pitmaster, who also now has to double as bookkeeper.
The good news for local BBQ fans, the guy who runs the smoker is still serving up delicious brisket and other meats, just in time for another busy season as one of the signature food trucks at downtown’s Little Fleet.
One thing he doesn’t worry about too much is employees.
“I’m lucky because I have full staff,” he said. “Their kids, and their brothers and sisters will all come by to help out, so I always have good staff help.”
Opening this early in the year is a challenge because of the weather, but customers are loyal.
“The locals get very excited when The Fleet opens up,” Lach said. “I’m happy, knowing that they like my food that much to come out in the cold.”
Along with his home base at Little Fleet, Lach occasionally will sell BBQ out his window at his pit location on 8th Street, and he offers a full catering service trailer.
Along with his popular Piggy Back (mac and cheese topped with pulled pork and BBQ sauce) and signature brisket, as well as homemade sauces and sides, Lach plans to add cherry and apple wood to his smoker for chicken and ribs. Otherwise everything will remain the same.
The biggest thing he has noticed this year? An uptick in weddings looking for BBQ. They either want the food truck or a buffet for guests.
“This year I have almost tripled my weddings,” Lach said. “A lot of it is word of mouth. Some will say this is the best BBQ I have ever had!”
Learn more about Cordwood BBQ on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.