TRAVERSE CITY — Two newcomers are serving food at the Little Fleet this year.
Devin Schaedig owns The Dig’s Food Truck, which started in Gaylord. He said this is their sixth season in business, and they are also operating in Traverse City and Indian River.
He said his interest in Asian food came after being stationed in Japan while in the United States Marine Corps. This cuisine lead him to enroll in culinary school and later start The Dig’s.
“We don’t get a lot of other cuisines other than meat and potatoes,” Schaedig said of northern Michigan.
Schaedig said he offers sweet and sour chicken and orange chicken entrees because “people are familiar with it.” He said he hopes that after they have those, they will order the beef bulgogi or tonkatsu (fried pork) dishes.
He added that they will be able to reach more people from their spot at the Little Fleet this summer.
Abrah Clark owns Traverse City Pizza Company, which is in its fourth season at the Little Fleet. This year, Clark is introducing Yanni, which means “God is gracious” in Greek.
“We decided it was time to do something new,” Clark said. “A Mediterranean theme is something we don’t have a lot of. It’s something people are looking for, something hand-held.”
The menu features staples like gyros (lamb or grilled chicken), a Greek salad and falafel. Clark said there are several gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.
Clark said they aim to support local, small businesses like Lakeview Hill Farm.
“We’re trying to focus on more fresh ingredients and trying to use as many local products as we can on both of our trucks,” she said. “We want to make sure we have something for everybody.”
Little Fleet Owner Gary Jonas said they receive applications from many food truck operators each year and can only select a few to park in the lot for the season.
“We try to make sure we have food diversity in the lot, and we want to be sure the operator can handle the volume of business,” Jonas said. “It’s a lot of food they need to put out.”
In addition to The Dig’s Food Truck and Yanni, the Little Fleet features returners Cordwood BBQ and Traverse City Pizza Company. Happy’s Taco Shop is also open inside. Food is available from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Jonas added that this year they are bringing back the rotating farmers market cocktail and mocktail option — made with herbs, fruit and vegetables from local farms.
The Little Fleet celebrates its 10th anniversary with its annual Summer Launch Party on May 28.
