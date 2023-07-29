TRAVERSE CITY — Oliver Springsteen said he began working in a food truck when he was about 12 years old.
He said his dad Russell Springsteen, who owns Right Brain Brewery, asked him to help when they had staffing shortages.
He continued to cook around town, working in the kitchen at Sleder’s Family Tavern and Lil Bo for several years. He bought a food truck from bar owner Jennifer Scott and started getting it ready to roll over the last year.
His own food truck is called Underdawg’s Hot Dogs and is parked outside of Right Brain Brewery. Springsteen said he wanted to fill a void he saw in the area.
“I noticed there wasn’t really a good hot dog spot in town,” he said. “There’s a gap in the market, so I can come in.”
He mentioned eateries like House of Doggs and Glizzy’s Coney Dogs are closed.
Springsteen said he only serves Koegel’s beef and pork hot dogs, but he offers some different varieties too. The Hot Diggity Dawg involves hot Cheetos, sriracha ketchup, cheddar cheese and bacon.
“That’s a fun one,” he said. “I thought, ‘I need something original to put on here.’”
The menu also includes a Flint-style Coney, Chicago, BLT, chili cheese and several other hot dogs. The Flint-style is made with Coney sauce, mustard and onion. The Chicago style is topped with onion, tomato, pickle, chili peppers, mustard and relish.
“I tried to get all the regional hot dogs,” Springsteen said. “I’m planning on getting some vegetarian dogs.”
Right Brain Brewery Marketing Director Jim Young said they have had food trucks on site before, but Underdawg’s is “the most permanent.” Last year, they hosted King Wubbz, mostly a burgers and fries eatery.
This season, Young said, people can come for their beer and a hot dog, which both have “standards and weird stuff too.”
“It’s a huge variety of hot dogs,” he said. “Food is always good with beer, too.”
Underdawg’s Hot Dogs is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Right Brain Brewery, 225 E. 16th St. The food truck will be there at least through the fall.
For the full menu and more information, visit https://www.underdawgstc.com/.
