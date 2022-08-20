GLEN ARBOR — Leelanau County visitors can get more than they might think at the Fried Food Truck.
Manistee native Adam Raupp launched the food truck last summer at the Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn in Elk Rapids. This year, they serve a variety of items outside of Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District.
“I came up with that name because I wanted something quick and easy to remember,” Raupp said. “We’re not all fried food. It’s comfort first.”
The menu features a roast beef sandwich, falafel plate and fried fish sandwich — the most popular main dishes, Raupp said. He added that they try to keep each item description short and simple. For example, the roast beef is topped with an onion and mushroom relish, cheddar cheese and “dijonaise” (a combination of mustard and mayonnaise).
“We make everything except for the bread,” he said. “We’re a scratch kitchen.”
This summer, Raupp said they added chips and dip and charcuterie board as appetizers because the truck is across the street from M22, which offers wine tastings. Additionally, a side of home fries, coleslaw or potato salad can be added to any order.
Specials like a fried chicken sandwich or fried bologna are often offered alongside these selections. Raupp said they like to “mix it up.”
“People come with expectations,” Raupp said. “We try to overshoot that. We want to deliver delicious food to people on a consistent basis.”
One item on the menu is a “must order,” Raupp said, even if it is saved for later. This is the chocolate pudding, which Raupp said is more of a “pot de creme” — a French custard. It is made with cream, chocolate, egg yolks, salt and a bit of sugar. Raupp said they boil the cream, add the yolks and double boil that mixture before they add chocolate. He said the process is not easy, as they could make an entirely different product if they overheated the eggs or cream.
Raupp said he worked in the service industry in high school and college, where he studied photography. He decided to get into the cooking side because “having a creative outlook has always been important to me in a job.”
After living and working in Colorado for a while, he moved back to Michigan to go through the Great Lakes Culinary Institute. He worked at Mission Table in Traverse City with Matt Larsen, who started at Fried at the beginning of the summer.
Larsen, from Leland, said locals are providing good feedback so far. He said many people are repeat customers and ask for certain dishes. He said he has been eating a lot of falafel lately, but he tends to rotate through the menu.
“I thought this would be a fun little adventure,” Larsen said.
He added that he hopes people come try their food, as folks still might not know they are there.
The Fried Food Truck is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily at 6249 River Road in Glen Arbor. They expect to stay open through October, if the weather cooperates. Raupp added that they may adjust the menu next season if they return to the same spot.
