SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre hosted its first Fall Film Series as a nonprofit in 2019.
The series returns Sept. 10-16 with a “foodie film feast,” after skipping 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
First on the schedule is “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” a 2021 documentary that tells the story of the late chef, writer and television host.
The series continues Nov. 5-10 with the 2020 foreign film “The Truffle Hunters,” which follows men in Italy who hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle. The film is presented with English subtitles.
Program Team Volunteer Rita Wessels said they selected two documentaries “loosely based on food.” They took into account the wine and food tours that tourists often attend during the fall months. The team also wanted to highlight northern Michigan.
“Leelanau County and the surrounding area is known for a very good food culture, so we thought it’d be a natural fit,” Wessels said.
Her husband Larry Domine, also a theater volunteer, said both films are about the “passion and love of food” — the definition of a foodie.
A panel discussion with professionals is set each Monday during the series. The Sept. 13 event features Chef Simon Joseph, who has owned restaurants in the Traverse City area, and Stephanie Wiitala, chef and co-owner of Sugar2Salt in Traverse City.
“They both named Anthony Bourdain as someone who influenced their careers,” Wessels said.
Joe Beyer, executive director of Parallel 45 Theatre Festival, is also on the September panel.
Wessels said three panelists are confirmed for Nov. 8: Truffle tour operator Madeleine Vedel, Chef Randy Chamberlain from Blu in Glen Arbor and Guillaume Hazael-Massieux from La Bécasse in Maple City. Wessels aims to add two more to that discussion.
“There was a lot of interest,” she said of this topic. “We have the morel connection up here.”
Bay Community Theatre President Rick Andrews said the Fall Film Series is what makes the movie venue what it is.
“After a difficult year and half for everyone, we are excited to offer special programming at the theater again, and this Fall Film series is just the beginning,” Andrews said.
The nonprofit’s volunteer team “develops interesting and entertaining content for our local community,” he said. The theater plans to host a live music event in late October and a holiday event in December.
Regular and member ticket prices are available for the Fall Film Series. Showings begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Moviegoers are encouraged to purchase seats in advance at thebaytheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.