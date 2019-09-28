‘Share the Sweet’ program continues
ACME — Aerie Restaurant & Lounge continues to donate $1 from every dessert to a local nonprofit through its “Share the Sweet” program. The restaurant supports For Love of Water in October.
Fibromyalgia meeting canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue and chronic pain support group canceled its Sept. 28 meeting. More information: 231-432-0330.
Rosie the Riveter talk scheduled
GLEN ARBOR — Claire Kitchin Dahl presents “A Tribute to Rosie the Riveter” at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Glen Lake Reformed Church. Bring a lunch at noon, if desired. Coffee and dessert provided. RSVP: 262-914-1889.
Lunch, fashion fundraiser
FRANKFORT — P.E.O. Chapter FF hosts its annual fundraiser “Fall into Fashion” at noon Oct. 3 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The luncheon and fashion show is open to anyone interested in supporting women’s education. Cost is $20 per person. Reservations: peochapterffmi@charter.net or 231-889-9926.
Sons of Norway meeting Oct. 3
SUTTONS BAY — The local Christian Radich Lodge Sons of Norway meets Oct. 3 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrive at 6:15 p.m. to set up for the potluck, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Meetings include a business portion and program. More information: 231-313-0159.
Hops Festival is set for Oct. 4-5
EMPIRE — The Empire Hops and Harvest Festival goes from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 4 and opens at noon Oct. 5 on Front Street. Enjoy food and drinks, live entertainment and more. Admission is $25 on Saturday. Kids under 16 are free. Contact: 231-620-1829.
Harvest activities take place in Alden
ALDEN — Alden Harvest Day is set for Oct. 5. Enjoy a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon at the fire station. Activities also include a farmers market, chili and baked potatoes at the United Methodist Church and cider and donuts. The Alden Depot Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Many downtown business offer discounts.
Harvest Festival at Chateau Chantal
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal hosts its 20th annual Harvest Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 5. Activities include a wine tasting seminar, grape stomping, distillation demonstration and more. Wine tasting is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wine tasting at Turtle Creek Casino
ACME — Turtle Creek Casino hosts a free wine tasting from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 5. Participants: Aurora Cellars, Boathouse Vineyards, Chateau Grand Traverse, Good Harbor Vineyards, Hawthorne Vineyards, Leelanau Cellars, Mawby and Verterra Winery.
Steak dinner served on Old Mission
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church hosts the annual Harvest Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The menu includes Swiss steak, potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, desserts and beverages. A free-will donation is appreciated. Takeout is available by calling 231-223-4393.
