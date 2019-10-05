Wineries offer October pours
TRAVERSE CITY — Wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail host “The Hunt for the Reds of October” on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31. This includes a complementary red wine pour at each facility and a $5 donation to the American Red Cross. Tickets are $20. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Winery tours, tastings
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers an Estate and Wine Tasting Tour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7. The 45-minute guided tour includes the history of the estate and winemaking process. Tickets are $25. This event is offered on Mondays and Fridays in October.
Annual beer celebration
FRANKFORT — The annual Frankfort Beer Week goes from Oct. 7-12 at Dinghy’s Restaurant and Bar, Cabbage Shed, Hotel Frankfort, Stormcloud Brewing and other businesses. Stormcloud Brewing Company hosts the Beer Week Homebrewers Competition. Deliver brews to the pub by noon Oct. 12. View the documentary “For the Love of Craft” at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Garden Theater. The week also includes a presentation by Empire Malting Company, a beer and custard pairing workshop, kids’ pumpkin carving and more.
Book club meeting
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy snacks and drinks while discussing “This Is How It Always Is” by Laurie Frankel.
Community food drive
ELK RAPIDS — Donations are accepted for the Community Cupboard Food Drive through Oct. 11 at Chemical Bank. Drop off toiletries, paper towels, juice, boxed sides like mashed potatoes and feminine hygiene products from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pairing event
KEWADIN — Pine Hill Nursery offers its Food and Wine Pairing at noon Oct. 12. The afternoon includes chef-created small plates and beverages from Waterfire Vineyards. Cost is $30 per person. Registration: 231-599-2824.
Harvest dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities hosts its farm-to-table dinner and fundraiser “Harvest at the Commons” at 5 p.m. Oct. 12. Funktion provides live music. A silent auction and raffle are also available. Dinner and entertainment cost $75 per person. Concert-only tickets are $15. Proceeds fund Groundwork’s sustainability programs. Contact: 231-941-6584.
‘Dining with Diabetes’
CENTRAL LAKE — MSU Extension offers the free “Dining with Diabetes” workshop on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 18 at First Congregational Church. People with prediabetes, Type 1 or 2 and caregivers may learn about healthy food choices and enjoy cooking demonstrations. Registration: 231-845-3362; hysonaom@msu.edu.
Pairing event tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Art of: Pairing (Cheese and Art) starts at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Dennos Museum. Enjoy sparkling cider and fruit paired with cheeses from The Cheese Lady. Tickets are $10 for museum members and $15 for others. Contact: 231-995-1055.
