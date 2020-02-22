TCRW begins Feb. 23
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Restaurant Week is set from Feb. 23-29. Enjoy a three-course meal for $25 or $35 at local businesses, including Amical, Jolly Pumpkin, Slate, Trattoria Stella and others. Reservations are encouraged.
Fermented foods class set for Feb. 24
TRAVERSE CITY — A free cooking class features fermented and cultured foods at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Oryana. Learn to make sauerkraut and home brew kombucha. Tastings are included. Register at Eventbrite.com or call 231-947-0191.
Garden club meeting
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Garden Club members meet for their winter luncheon at noon Feb. 25 at Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen. Everyone is invited.
Lenten Luncheon Series returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Church Women United Grand Traverse Area host the 2020 Lenten Luncheon Series from Feb. 27 through April 2 at the Presbyterian Church. Each soup and sandwich meal is followed by a presentation following the theme “Love Poured Out for You.” Events occur Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kids on the Go fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — A pizza party fundraiser for Kids On the Go goes from 5-11 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Filling Station. The nonprofit pediatric program provides physical, occupational and speech therapy for kids with special needs. Kids ages 3-8 can attend a summer camp from June 22 through Aug. 5 at Immaculate Conception.
Pop-up dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Earthen Ales hosts a pop-up Grilled Cheese Night from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. The event also takes place on the last Thursday in March.
Art show, dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City High School hosts its annual “Maverick Minds All Arts Fair: Giving Back” from 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at 3962 Three Mile Road. The event features an art exhibition and dinner.
Happy hour benefit
ELK RAPIDS — Happy Hour for a Cause goes from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Pearl’s. Complimentary appetizers and discounted drinks are available. Proceeds help Elk Rapids Fire Department purchase a memorial bench and walkway.
Snack drive
TRAVERSE CITY — West Senior High School National Honor Society students host a snack drive for Safe Harbor. Collected items include protein bars, snack-sized packages of nuts and trail mix, peanut butter crackers, fruit snacks and hand warmers. Bring donations to the school library through Feb. 28.
Tea parties
BELLAIRE — Tea parties are scheduled from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through April at the Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast. Enjoy a three-tiered service of sandwiches, scones and miniature desserts with pots of tea. Cost is $20 per person. Reservations: 231-533-6448.
Chili contest winners
ELK RAPIDS — Downtown Elk Rapids recently announced the winners of its third annual Chili Cook-Off. Elk Rapids General Store won in the Restaurant Division, with Elk Rapids School coming in second. Nifty Things took first and Elk Rapids District Library came in second in the Businesses category.
