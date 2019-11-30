Cookie orders
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Mennonite Youth Group accepts cookie orders for its annual bake sale until Dec. 1. Varieties: chocolate chip, molasses gingersnap, snickerdoodle, peanut butter blossom, vanilla chip chocolate, monster and Russian teacakes. Cost is $5.50 per dozen. Pickup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Contact: 231-946-5597; gingerich@afo.net.
Soup fundraiser
BELLAIRE — Real Estate One hosts Ladles of Love from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at offices in Traverse City, Beulah, Cadillac, Elk Rapids, Bellaire and Leland. Real Estate One Charitable Foundation plans to match 50 percent of donations. The fundraiser supports Blue Star Mothers Western Waters 187 Christmas Care Packages Program. Questions: 231-883-5625.
Sign workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Hang Workshop hosts a sign-making session from 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Rove Estate. Tickets include supplies, charcuterie, snacks and two glasses of wine. Cost is $49. Reservations: 231-421-7001.
Dinner and a movie
ALDEN — Off the Wall Movie Night starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Helena Township Community Center. Bring a dish to share at 6 p.m., if desired. Visit or call Alden District Library to sign up for the potluck. More details: 231-331-4318.
Cookie bakers needed
SUTTONS BAY — Bakers are needed for the annual Cookie Extravaganza, set from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Friendship Community Center. Drop off treats from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Questions: 231-271-3730 or 231-271-4630.
Light Up the Night
BELLAIRE — The 10th annual Light Up the Night and Soup Cook-Off goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Enjoy a free kids’ film, ornament making, visits with Santa, Parade of Lights, turkey bowling, tree lighting and other family-friendly events. Friends of the Library hosts an auction and Christmas reading, and about 10 local restaurants present their soups.
Craft and Vendor ShowKINGSLEY — The Craft and Vendor Show goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at St. Mary-Hannah School. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $5. Canned food items are accepted for the local pantry. Phone: 231-263-5288.
Home brewing event
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. hosts a home brewing bottle share from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 7. Community members can bring their kombucha. Judges select their favorites. Non-brewers are welcome to sample the drinks.
Silver Tea Party
FRANKFORT — The annual Silver Tea Party goes from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at First Congregational Church. Enjoy tea and a bake sale. More details: pastor431@gmail.com.
Wine Dinner
GLEN ARBOR — The Chateau Fontaine Wine Dinner goes from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Blu. Enjoy five courses paired with five wines. Tickets are $90. Reservations: 800-836-0717.
Holiday party
ACME — The Biggest Little Holiday Party opens with a reception at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The evening continues with a dinner buffet, dancing and live music by the Blue Water Kings. Cost is $34 per person. Reservations: 231-534-6150.
Candy workshop
ALDEN — Learn to make, color and decorate with marzipan from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 9 at Helena Township Community Center. Cost is $18 and includes 12 candies to take home. Registration: ingridhenderlight@gmail.com.
