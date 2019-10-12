Church hosts sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Craft, Rummage and Bake Sale is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at First Baptist Church. Browse handmade holiday decorations, sweet treats, fresh produce and more. More information: 231-946-4727.
MARSP lunch meeting
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel meets for lunch at noon Oct. 16 at the Village Inn. Learn about discounts and other benefits of MARSP membership. Nonperishable items are collected for local food pantries. Call 231-386-5618 by Oct. 13 to reserve seats.
Coffee and conversation
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau County Senior Services hosts “Coffee Connections” at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Dick’s Pour House. Enjoy coffee, snacks and a story on the history of the longtime, family-owned bar. Reservations: 231-256-8121.
TART Trails benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — The next Soup and Bread event starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Little Fleet. Local chefs serve soup, and bakeries provide bread. Donations support TART Trails.
Class of 1955 luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City High School Class of 1955 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Elks Lodge.
Apple pie orders due Oct. 16
KINGSLEY — St. Mary-Hannah Parish accepts apple pie orders until Oct. 16. The unbaked, homemade pies can be frozen. Pickup is from 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at St. Mary-Hannah School. Cost is $9 each. Call 231-263-7612 or 231-263-5640 to learn more.
Dinner canceled
HARBOR SPRINGS — Killarney Mountain Lodge canceled the Oct. 16 Chefs Across the Great Lakes at Stafford’s Pier Restaurant. More details: 231-526-6201.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Elks Lodge. All area alumni are invited to attend.
Breakfast cooking class scheduled
INTERLOCHEN — The next Reader Chef, Junior cooking class features breakfast foods at 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Interlochen Public Library. Kids ages 10-15 can learn to make pancakes and yogurt parfaits. Registration: 231-276-6767.
GOP women host dinnerLELAND — The Republican Women of Leelanau County host the “Protecting the Second Amendment” dinner at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Leland Lodge. The keynote speaker is Suzanne Anglewicz, the senior Midwest field coordinator for the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action. A silent auction is also available. Dinner costs $60. Registration: 231-649-4019; RWLC.MI@gmail.com.
Fest at Earthen Ales
TRAVERSE CITY — Earthen Ales hosts Fall Fest Oct. 18-20 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Seasonal beers, outdoor fires, yard games and a stein-holding contest are available. Archie’s Food Truck serves German-style food Friday and Saturday. Raduno grills on the patio from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.
Dinner served Oct. 18
TRAVERSE CITY — The VFW Post 2780 serves a Swiss steak meal from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 18 at 3400 Veterans Drive. Cost is $8 per person. The public is welcome.
Restaurant donates to charities
TRAVERSE CITY — The Good Bowl recently donated more than $7,500 to three charities, after collecting $1 from each bowl purchased from July through September. The local nonprofit Food Rescue, a Goodwill of Northwest Michigan program, received $5,514. Habitat for Humanity gets $1,314 and $774 goes to the International Rescue Committee. The Vietnamese eatery selected Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, Children’s Defense Fund and the Global Fund for Women as the recipients from October through December. Customers choose where their dollar goes.
Jamaican Dinner tickets on sale
ACME — Aerie Restaurant and Lounge presents the annual Jamaican Dinner Nov. 2 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Menu options include jerk chicken wings, curried chicken, vegetarian stir fry, coconut cake and fruit cake. Featured beverages are also available. Cost is $35 per guest. Reservations: 231-534-6800.
