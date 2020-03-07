Tasting menu available
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Table offers a three-course tasting menu from 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through May 1. Cost is $25 per person. Reservations: 231-223-4222.
Winter Wine Walk at Otsego Resort
GAYLORD — The Winter Wine Walk goes from noon to 3 p.m. March 7 at Otsego Resort. Enjoy three wine stations and snacks while snowshoeing from the River Cabin to Beaver Dam. This event is for adults ages 21 and older. Cost is $35 each. RSVP: 989-732-5181.
Veteran center fundraiser
CENTRAL LAKE — Central Lake Friends of the Veterans Center host Guys & Gals Night at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at Amvets, 1840 S. Main St. Adults ages 21 and older may watch the Big10 Championship and enjoy a cash bar or paint a sunset while sipping wine. Painting costs $30. Proceeds help fund an air conditioner for the veteran center. Reservations due March 9. Contact: 810-444-4217.
Women in space program
NORTHPORT — Nicolle Zellner, of Albion College, presents the Historical Society of Michigan History Hounds program “Out of This World: Michigan Women in Space” at 7 p.m. March 11 at Northport Area Museum. Cookies and refreshments served. A $5 donation is suggested.
Neighborhood playgroup
INTERLOCHEN — The 5 to One Neighborhood Playgroup meets from 10-11:30 a.m. March 12 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Parents can bring infants through preschool-age kids for a snack and story.
Book club gathering in Helena Township
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. March 12 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy snacks and beverages while discussing “Idaho” by Emily Ruskovich. Sponsor: Friends of Alden District Library.
Dessert, cocktail pairings March 12
TRAVERSE CITY — “Flights of Fancy- Eat Dessert First” goes from 5-7 p.m. March 12 at 123 Speakeasy. Enjoy six treats from Sweet Tartlette and cocktail pairings from the speakeasy. Tickets are $37. Contact: 231-753-8841.
Coffee Talks for veterans
INTERLOCHEN — Grand Traverse County Department of Veterans Affairs hosts Coffee Talks from 2-4 p.m. March 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Get information about veteran benefits while drinking coffee. Meetings occur the second Friday of each month.
Church hosts craft fair and bake sale
INTERLOCHEN — Redeemer Lutheran Church hosts a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14. A bake sale and lunch are also available. Proceeds go to local ministries that help the homeless.
Seafood social
TRAVERSE CITY — Enjoy the Oyster and Crab Cake Social from 1-5 p.m. March 14 and 21 at Brengman Brothers. Cost is $35 for members, $45 for others. Reservations: 231-421-5611.
Ciccone Winery event is set for March 14
SUTTONS BAY — Enjoy chili, wine and Celtic music from 2-4 p.m. March 14 at Ciccone Vineyard and Winery. North Bay Celtic Band performs. Admission is free.
