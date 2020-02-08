Pancake breakfast
TRAVERSE CITY — Boy Scout Troop 36 and Cub Scout Pack 36 host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Central United Methodist Church. Menu includes sausage, eggs and pancakes. A free-will offering supports the youth. Call 231-922-9892.
Valentine event
BELLAIRE — Applesauce Inn B&B is taking reservations for the Valentine’s Tea and Chocolate event, set from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets are $25 each and include pots of Earl Grey tea, chocolate and salted caramel martinis, savory bites, chocolate dipped scones and more. Space is limited. Call 231-533-6448 for reservations.
Knife skills class
TRAVERSE CITY — A free basic knife skills class starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Oryana. Learn to use kitchen knives safely and how to keep them sharp. Make kale pesto and salad dressing and build a salad in a jar. Register at Eventbrite.com or call 231-947-0191.
Panel and potluck
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie hosts a potluck and discussion at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 during the Benzie County Water Festival. Panelists discuss “Pipes,” ongoing water issues statewide. Bring a dish to share, if desired. Donations support Benzie Water Council projects and scholarships.
Herb class
TRAVERSE CITY — Herbalist Sierra Bigham presents on aphrodisiac herbs from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Oryana’s café. Learn how herbs can elevate moods and energy. People can make herbal cacao bites to take home. Cost is $15. Registration: 231-947-0191.
Happy hour benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Happy Hour for A Cause benefits the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse Chapter from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Red Mesa Grill. Enjoy complimentary appetizers and drinks at happy hour prices. Tickets are $10. Call 231-938-2773.
Book club meeting
ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy snacks and drinks while discussing “The River” by Peter Heller.
Holiday dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Valentine’s Day Dinner and Drinks for Two goes from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14 at 123 Speakeasy. Enjoy a three-course meal and champagne toast. Tickets are $147. Reservations: 231-753-8841.
Series starts Feb. 14
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms hosts its new Arcturos Signature Dining Series, beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 with the Valentine’s Dinner. Cost is $110 each and includes a cocktail, dinner and wine pairings. Reservations: 231-944-1297.
Whiskey, wine event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Whiskey & Wine: Valentine’s Edition starts at noon Feb. 15 at Traverse City Whiskey Stillhouse. Tour the facility and enjoy a flight of whiskey. Take a shuttle to Left Foot Charley for a private tasting, and end with snacks at Rove Estate. Cost is $40 per person. Contact: 231-421-7001.
Chili cook-off
ELK RAPIDS — Downtown Elk Rapids presents the third annual “It’s Chilly” Cook-Off from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 15. The afternoon also includes ice skating lessons and marshmallow roasting. Tickets are $5 at Java Jones and Nifty Things.
Murder mystery dinner
WILLIAMSBURG — The “Midnight at the Masquerade” murder mystery dinner is set from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 15 at Turtle Creek Casino. Enjoy an Italian-style meal while working to solve a fictional crime. Guests are encouraged to dress according to the theme. Cost is $75 each. Contact: 800-922-2946.
