Black Star Farms tastings
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers wine and cheese tastings at noon and 2 p.m. Jan. 5, 10 and 13. Cost is $25 and includes six wines, a souvenir glass, spicy nuts, cheese and crackers and chocolate. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Cookbook Dinner Series
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cookbook Dinner Series features food from the book “Japanese Soul Cooking” Jan. 6-12 at Amical. Enjoy traditional Japanese dishes and Western cuisine nightly from 5-10 p.m. Reservations: 231-941-8888.
Free health tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers the free “Good Guts: Understanding and Eating for the Digestive System” tour at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. Jan. 7. Learn about healthy foods and products while walking through the store. Registration is not required.
Plant diagnostics talk on Jan. 7
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension horticulture educator Nathaniel Walton speaks about diagnosing plant problems at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Boardman River Nature Center. Master gardeners and garden enthusiasts are invited. Refreshments and a potluck dinner are served at 6 p.m.
Informational sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Bethany Christian Services staff members provide information from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Table 12 Coffee House. Learn about adoption and foster care as well as community needs. Call 231-995-0870 for more details.
Beer Yoga Series
TRAVERSE CITY — Jen Haase leads the Beer Yoga Series at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and 22 at Jolly Pumpkin. Bring a yoga mat. Cost is $10 per person and includes one beer or cider. Reservations: jonny.tornga@nubco.net.
Book club gathers Jan. 9
ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club members gather at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy snacks and beverages while discussing “The Great Halifax Explosion” by John U. Bacon.
Veteran resource session
INTERLOCHEN — Grand Traverse County Department of Veterans Affairs hosts Coffee Talks from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 10 at Interlochen Public Library. Obtain resources about veteran benefits at this month event.
Celebrity Bourbon Pairing
ACME — The Celebrity Bourbon Pairing begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Aerie Restaurant and Lounge. Beam Suntory’s mixologist Bobby “G” Gleason creates cocktails to pair with Chef Bryan Petrick’s five-course meal. Cost is $75 each. Reservations: 231-534-6800.
Sips and Soups
TRAVERSE CITY — The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts Sips and Soups from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 11 and noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at local wineries. This event is for adults ages 21 and older. Tickets are $35 and include a souvenir glass and soup and wine pairings. Purchase at Eventbrite.com.
Beer Yoga sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Blue Tractor hosts Beer Yoga at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 and 27. Yen Yoga instructor Jen Haase leads this session for all skill levels. Bring a yoga mat. Cost is $15 and includes a beer or cider. Participants can receive 25 percent off dinner afterward. Reservations: jonny.tornga@nubco.net.
