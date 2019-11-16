Birth center fundraiser
MAPLE CITY — Ninotte Lubin, Haitian midwife and founder of Grace Community Birth Center, hosts a fundraiser from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Nature — A Michigan Retreat, 2988 W. Burdickville Road. Enjoy food from Nepalese Have Another and Taproot Cider House, listen to Elizabeth Landry’s music, browse works by Haitian artists and hear a presentation about the building project. The event is free, but donations are encouraged.
Chili tasting
WILLIAMSBURG — Towline Ciderworks hosts its third annual Chili Cook-off from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16. Tasting is by donation. Prizes go to the dishes with the most votes. Contact: 231-883-5330.
Wine and dine
ACME — The Bowers Harbor Wine Dinner is served from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 16 at Aerie Restaurant and Lounge. Five courses are paired with wines. Tickets are $69.30 each. Purchase online or call 231-534-6800 to learn more.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Elks Lodge. All local alumni are invited. This is the last meal for the year. Sessions resume in January.
Color Between the WinesTRAVERSE CITY — 123 Speakeasy hosts Coloring Between the Wines from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets are $30 and include two glasses of wine, cocktails, appetizers and art supplies. This event is for ages 21 and older. Contact: 231-753-8841.
Benefit dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Gratitude Gathering goes from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 20 at Blue Tractor. The evening includes dinner and a cash bar. Tickets are $50. Proceeds support Dann’s House, a nonprofit providing housing for the homeless and persons with alcohol use disorders. More details: 231-883-5105.
Great American Smokeout
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center hosts an event for Great American Smokeout day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 in the café. Enjoy free sandwiches and information about low-dose CT screening, tips for quitting smoking and vaping and Freedom from Smoking classes. Call the American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345.
Solstice Soiree Dinner
ELLSWORTH — The Solstice Soiree Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Tapawingo. This event features Polish dishes like pierogi, sauerkraut and kielbasa. Tickets are $35. Reservations: 231-588-1000.
Harvest Wine Dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Rove Estate offers the Harvest Wine Dinner from 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Wines are paired with food from Mama Lu’s Chef John Larson. Tickets are $75 each. Call: 231-421-7001.
Holiday eating tips
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Education and Outreach Coordinator Devin Moore presents “Eating Clean During the Holidays” at 1 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Donations are appreciated. Questions: grow@thebotanicgarden.org.
Thanksgiving Day meal
TRAVERSE CITY — A free Thanksgiving Day dinner is served from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church. Takeout is available. RSVP: 231-590-2363.
Households earn grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Fourteen households in Blair Township received a $74,520 Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Drinking Water Containment Remediation Grant. The homes qualified because low levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were detected in their wells. The funds, matched by Blair Township and Grand Traverse County, aim to fix this problem by connecting the homes to the township’s water system.
