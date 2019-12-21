Brewery birthday
TRAVERSE CITY — Silver Spruce Brewing Company hosts a one-year anniversary party from noon to 11 p.m. Dec. 21. Enjoy homemade cookies and catered food. A raffle benefits the Father Fred Foundation. Bring three nonperishable food items or donate $5 to enter.
Christmas Day buffet
ACME — Aerie Restaurant and Lounge serves its holiday buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 25 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Menu includes prime rib, potatoes, salad, desserts and more. Adults eat for $34.95, kids ages 5-12 for $16.95. Reservations: 231-534-6800.
Holiday dinner
EAST JORDAN — The United Methodist Church offers a free Community Christmas Dinner from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 25. The buffet-style meal features traditional holiday food and all the fixings. Takeout is available. More information: 231-536-2161.
Christmas Day dinner at Trinity Lutheran
TRAVERSE CITY — The Community Meals Program of Traverse City provides a free Christmas Day dinner from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Volunteers and donations are needed. Contact: 231-360-7608.
Pizza and Pipes at Music House
WILLIAMSBURG — Pizza and Pipes features organist Dave Calendine from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Music House Museum. Dinner and dessert are provided. Reservations are recommended. Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for kids under 10. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Cooking class in Kingsley slated
KINGSLEY — Chef Tom Sisco leads the next Simply Delicious class at 10 a.m. Dec. 28 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Learn to make braised pomegranate chicken. More information: 231-263-5484.
Bakery serves brunch on Dec. 28-29
TRAVERSE CITY — The Little Fleet hosts a pop-up brunch Dec. 28 and 29. Modern Bird Bakery serves a meatloaf sandwich, whitefish spread, desserts and other items. More details: 231-943-1116.
Pretzel crafting session
TRAVERSE CITY — All ages are invited to drop in to create a pretzel house from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 28 at Traverse Area District Library, East Bay Branch. More details: 231-922-2085.
Whiskey and Wine tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Whiskey and Wine: Ring in the New Year goes from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 31. Tours begin at Traverse City Whiskey, where adults can enjoy a flight. Take the shuttle to Left Foot Charley for wine tastings and then Rove Estate for snacks and more beverages. Cost is $40 each. Call 800-836-0717 for tickets.
New Year’s Eve meal at Black Star Farms
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers a New Year’s Eve dinner Dec. 31. Formal attire is suggested. Cost is $150 per person. Reservations: 231-944-1270.
Midnight in the Mitten
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa hosts Midnight in the Mitten starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 in Governors Hall. The evening includes a strolling dinner, live music and a champagne toast at midnight. Adults ages 18 and older are welcome. Tickets are $99. Contact: 231-534-6000.
