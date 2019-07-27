BBQ on the Patio is set for July 30
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms serves its BBQ on the Patio from 6:30-8 p.m. July 30 at the Hearth and Vine Café. Menu includes beef brisket and other grilled meats, salad, biscuits and desserts.
Adults eat for $30, kids for $15. This event occurs on Tuesdays through Sept. 24. Reservations: 231-944-1297.
Old Settlers Picnic slated for Aug. 4
BURDICKVILLE — The 127th annual Old Settlers Picnic goes from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at Old Settlers Picnic Grounds on Glen Lake. The afternoon features kids’ games, music, bake sale, silent auction, antique car show and a barbecue lunch. A chapel service begins at 10:30 a.m.
Cajun Shrimp Boil set for Aug. 8
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms Hearth and Vine Café hosts the Cajun Shrimp Boil at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Dinner includes shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. Dessert is available. Kids eat for $15, adults for $30. This event also occurs Aug. 22 and Sept. 5 and 19. Reservations: 231-944-1297.
Greens cooking class slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Learn tasty ways to prepare greens at a Sensational Seasonal Greens Cooking class with Oryana from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Grace Episcopal Church kitchen.
Dishes include Kale & Quinoa Salad with Greek Dressing, Kale Chips, Spinach Cashew Spread with Golden Turmeric Crackers, Pickled Chard Stems, Stuffed Collard Greens, Collard Falafel, and a Green Smoothie Bowl.
The cost is $35 for Oryana owners and $40 for non-owners.
Register on eventbrite.com, by calling 947-0191, or by stopping by the store.
