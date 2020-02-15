Library fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — The Love Your Library fundraiser goes from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Ethanology. Enjoy a book-inspired craft cocktail and a book exchange. Entry is $5, with proceeds supporting Elk Rapids Library’s expansion.
Community dinner
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan United Methodist Women sponsor an unlimited Swiss steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the United Methodist Church. Menu includes mashed potatoes, green beans, salads, rolls and pies. Admission is $9 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12. Takeout is available. More information: 231-536-2161.
Lions Club breakfast
EMPIRE — Empire Lions Club hosts a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at the Town Hall. Adults eat for $8, kids ages 7-12 for $4. Proceeds fund college scholarships, leader dog school, sight and hearing programs and local projects.
Cupcake decorating
ALDEN — Ruthann Dexter, owner of Ruthann’s Bakery in Bellaire, offers a cupcake decorating class at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Helena Township Community Center. A $5 donation is suggested. Sign up by Feb. 17 Registration: 231-331-4318.
Community meal
ELK RAPIDS — A free community dinner is served from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at First Presbyterian Church. Meals are also available March 16 and April 20. Contact: 231-264-8167.
Free cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — A free cooking class starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Oryana. Learn to make meals with beans, grains and bone broth as well as batch cooking skills. Register at Eventbrite.com or call 231-947-0191.
Fermentation class
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. hosts a DIY Fermentation Series on the third Wednesday of each month starting Feb. 19. Classes run from 6-8 p.m. and include hands-on creation, tips and safety information. Make a sauerkraut kit and take it home for $15. Details: kombuchacrusader@gmail.com
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Elks Lodge. All area classmates are invited.
PTA fundraiser
LAKE ANN — A fundraiser for Lake Ann PTA goes from 2-10 p.m. Feb. 20 at Lake Ann Brewing Co. A portion of sales benefits the group. A silent auction is also included.
Hunting dinner set
TRAVERSE CITY — A Hunter’s Feast is served from 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Franklin. Dinner includes soup, salad, meats carved at the table, vegetables, bread and dessert. Cost is $50 each. Alcoholic beverage pairings cost $25 more. Reservations: 231-943-2727.
Pancake making
KINGSLEY — Chef Tom Sisco leads the Simply Delicious class at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Learn to make an Irish potato pancake called “boxty.” Email kbl@tadl.org for event reminders. Details: 231-263-5484.
Mardi Gras event
TRAVERSE CITY — TC West Senior High School Choirs hosts “The Blues Buffet Mardi Gras Party” from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Presbyterian Church. The evening features student performances, a silent auction, raffle and buffet meal. General admission is $25 each or two for $45. Call 800-836-0717 to purchase.
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Quality Deer Management Association hosts its annual banquet Feb. 22 at the Hagerty Center. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. The evening includes games, raffles and a silent auction. Individual tickets are $55; couples are $80. Kids under 17 are $30. Call 231-944-4887 for tickets.
for tickets.
