Indian meal served Aug. 14
NORTHPORT — Chef Rajeev Patgaonkar serves a traditional Indian dinner from 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 14 at Willowbrook Mill. A cocktail reception is followed by a four-course meal with wine pairings from Forty Five North. Tickets are $85. Contact: 231-534-2142.
Small Plates dinner
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts a Small Plates dinner Aug. 15. Enjoy a glass of wine and tapas in three local tasting rooms at 6, 7:10 or 8:20 p.m. RSVP: 231-642-5550.
Solstice dinner
ELLSWORTH — The next Solstice Soiree Dinner is set for Aug. 15 at Tapawingo. Enjoy a tomato salad, polenta BLT, handmade pasta and gelato. Tickets are $35 per person. A cash bar is available. More details: 231-588-1000.
Sportsman’s club breakfast
FIFE LAKE — Walton Junction Sportsman’s Club serves breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Aug. 17 at 11207 E. County Line Road. Adults eat for $7, kids for $3. The club raises brown trout for the Manistee River, provides scholarships, offers hunter safety courses and supports local nonprofits.
Cooking class
KINGSLEY — Chef Tom Sisco leads a cooking class at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Learn to make apple mushroom pork roulade in a pressure cooker or air fryer. More details: 231-263-5484.
Beverages festival
NORTHPORT — The Wine and Craft Beverages Festival goes from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 17 at G. Marsten Dame Marina. Enjoy alcoholic beverages while listening to local bands. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the event. Tickets include a souvenir tasting glass and two drink tokens. Contact: 231-386-5411.
Italian lunch class
TRAVERSE CITY — Learn to make an Italian lunch at noon Aug. 19 at Oryana. Recipes are included. Cost is $15. Register at Eventbrite.com or call 231-947-0191.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.