Sportsman’s club breakfast
FIFE LAKE — Walton Junction Sportsman’s Club members serve breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Oct. 19 at 11207 E. County Line Road. Adults eat for $7, kids for $3. Proceeds support the club’s work raising brown trout for the Manistee River, scholarships, hunter safety classes and more.
DAR meeting, lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Job Winslow Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Elks Lodge. Daughters of the American Revolution State Regent Sharon Stringfellow Hopkins discusses code breakers and her Native American heritage. Lunch follows the program. Call 231-946-6337.
Annual meeting, dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Audubon Club hosts its annual meeting and dinner at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at 1050 Peninsula Drive. The evening also includes a presentation about rehabilitation from the Wildlife Recovery Association. China Fair provides the meal for $17 per person. Call 231-463-0914.
Annual chili tasting
TRAVERSE CITY — The third annual Chili Cook-Off starts at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Traverse Area District Library. Everyone is welcome to taste and vote for their favorite chicken, vegetarian and other chili dishes.
Chili served Oct. 20
ALDEN — The annual Chili Cook-off is open from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Helena Township Hall. Antrim County restaurants provide dinner. A bake sale, raffle and silent auction are also available. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids. Proceeds support Help from My Friends Pet Crisis Center. More details: 231-533-4070.
Retirement School
TRAVERSE CITY — Pyramid Tax, Accounting & Consulting hosts a Retirement School from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Traverse Area Association of Realtors. Attendees can learn about Social Security claiming strategies, how to take income from a nest egg and how taxes change in retirement. Food and beverages are served. Seating is limited. Registration: 231-256-1250; info@pyramidtax.com.
Annual school fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual GTACS Gladhander fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at St. Francis High School. The evening features live and silent auctions, multi-course meal, raffle prize drawings and a midnight breakfast buffet. Tickets are $175 and include food and drinks. A free event preview starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Contact: gladhander@gtacs.org.
Cooking class
KINGSLEY — Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch offers the Simply Delicious cooking class at 10 a.m. Oct. 26. Chef Tom Sisco demonstrates cheeseburger soup. Samples are included. More information: 231-263-5484.
Trick or treat
TRAVERSE CITY — St. Francis Church hosts Trunk or Treat from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 in the parking lot. Each church ministry is represented. Costumed children and their parents are invited.
Halloween party
TRAVERSE CITY — Left Foot Charley hosts the Truck or Treat Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Enjoy brews, yard games, music and treats. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is free.
Author, journalist gives talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Author and journalist Jon Steinman presents his book “Grocery Story: The Promise of Food Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants” at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Table Health. Oryana Community Co-op sponsors this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.