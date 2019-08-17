Sunset in the Vines
TRAVERSE CITY — The third annual St. Jude Sunset in the Vines goes from 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Rove Estate. Enjoy wine, dinner, live music and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $100 each. VIP tickets are $175 and include a reception and reserved dinner seats. Proceeds support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. RSVP: 248-744-1300 or angela.halverson@stjude.org.
Managing diabetes
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan offers the free Diabetes Self-Management workshop from 1:30-4 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 16. Adults with diabetes or prediabetes may attend the six sessions. Registration: 800-442-1713.
Fermented foods and health
TRAVERSE CITY — Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City meets at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 27 at Church of the Living God. Registered dietician Kristel Wiesner discusses health benefits of fermented foods. Prospective members are invited to lunch at 11:30 a.m. RSVP: 231-932-1916.
