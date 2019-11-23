Pig roast
TRAVERSE CITY — The second annual Freedom Fest Pig Roast goes from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the VFW Cherryland Post 2780. Donations support local veterans.
Cookie decorating
BELLAIRE — A cookie decorating class goes from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23 at Ruthann’s Gourmet Bakery. Each student can decorate and take home six cookies. Cost is $50 each. Reservations: 231-350-7010.
Steak dinner
BELLAIRE — A Swiss steak dinner is served from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Masonic Lodge. Enjoy veggies, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and dessert. Takeout is available. Cost is $10 per person. More information: 231-377-7156.
Community meal
ELK RAPIDS — A free community dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at First Presbyterian Church. Contact: 231-264-8167.
Bake sale benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Real Estate One hosts its annual bake sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at 511 E. Front St. Community members can purchase homemade pies, breads, cookies and other items. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. Real Estate One Charitable Foundation plans to match half of all sales. Email Ted@TedSchweitzer.com if interested in baking.
Lobster bisque available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Soup Cup serves lobster bisque starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 27 at 718 Munson Ave. Customers may purchase up to four regular-sized soups and cannot use the Souper Card. Contact: 231-932-7687.
Thanksgiving buffet
BELLAIRE — Lakeview Restaurant serves a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at Shanty Creek Resort. Enjoy roast turkey, prime rib, casserole, desserts and more. Adults eat for $34, seniors for $32 and kids ages 9-12 for $25. Reservations: 231-533-3070.
Arts and crafts fair
FRANKFORT — The annual Holly Berry Arts and Crafts Fair goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at Frankfort High School. More than 100 creators sell their works. Admission is $2 and includes a raffle ticket. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and ride in a horse-drawn carriage from 10 a.m. to noon. Local Boys Scouts serve lunch and the softball team sells wreaths. Contact: 231-352-7251.
Cooking class
KINGSLEY — Chef Tom Sisco leads the next Simply Delicious class at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Learn to make apple upside-down cake. More details: 231-263-5484.
Mac and Magnums events
SUTTONS BAY — L. Mawby Winery hosts Mac and Magnums from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14. Sample wines from Mawby and bigLITTLE paired with food from Fig’s Breakfast and Lunch. Tickets are $65 each or two for $120. Contact: 231-271-3522.
Cider and crafts
WILLIAMSBURG — The third annual Christmas Craft Show goes from 1-8 p.m. Nov. 30 at Townline Ciderworks. Enjoy holiday music, cookie decorating, snacks, gift baskets and more.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
CEDAR — A benefit spaghetti dinner is served from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 30 at Solon Township Hall. The meal also includes salad, bread, dessert and a beverage. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10. Credit cards not accepted. Proceeds support Firefighter/EMT Lieutenant Herb Sudemann, who recently underwent cardiac surgery.
Tea time
PETOSKEY — The Sugar Plum Fairy Tea goes from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Stafford’s Perry Hotel. Enjoy beverages and snacks and a reading of “The Nutcracker.” Cost is $75 for two and includes two tickets to the holiday ballet at Great Lakes Center for the Arts. Proceeds support Crooked Tree Arts Center’s Dance Scholarship Fund. Reservations: 231-347-4337.
