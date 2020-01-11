Scottish celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — The St. Andrews Society of Northwest Michigan hosts its annual Robert Burns supper at 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Cottage Restaurant. Enjoy Scottish music, poems and stories. Tartan apparel is optional. Cost is $25 for non-members, $12.50 for kids. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2303 in Traverse City, MI 49685 by Jan. 13. Questions: 231-421-8159.
Conifer Pop-Up
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cooks’ House hosts the Conifer Pop-Up from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Two brothers serve regional food. Tickets are $65 each. Reservations: 231-946-8700.
Free health tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers the free “Brain Health and Body-Talk: Understanding and Eating for the Nervous System” class at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 14. Learn about foods and supplements that are good for the brain.
Teen Lock-in
KINGSLEY — A Teen Lock-in starts at 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Ages 13-18 are invited to spend the night and enjoy books, games, crafts and music. Pizza, ice cream, breakfast and snacks are provided. Permission slips are due Jan. 15. More details: 231-263-5484.
Making fire cider
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana hosts a fire cider workshop from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Grace Episcopal Church. Herbalist Katie Nehil shows attendees how to make the traditional vinegar with aromatic herbs, fruits and vegetables. Take home a jar. Cost is $15. Registration: 231-947-0191.
Cider dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Left Foot Charley Cider Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at Taproot Cider House. Enjoy a five-course meal and beverage pairings. Cost is $50. Reservations: 231-943-2500; earth2tablecatering@gmail.com.
Winter Warm Up
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail hosts the Winter Warm Up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 18. Sample seasonal small bites from local restaurants and wines. Participants choose their starting location. Tickets are $30 at Eventbrite.com. Questions: 231-223-9303.
Chili contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Chili Cook-Off goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at local restaurants. Varieties include white, vegetarian and seafood. Taste chili; vote for favorites in each category. Tickets are $10 for eight samples.
Herbs workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Sierra Bigham of Bear Earth Herbals leads the “Herbs for Mood Elevation and Preventing S.A.D.” class from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 18 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Learn how herbs can balance the mind and nervous system. Make a winter tea blend to take home. Cost is $40. Contact: 231-264-0123.
Polenta for Pedals
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts Polenta for Pedals at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Trattoria Stella. Enjoy a family-style dinner of salad, polenta with four sauces and tiramisu. Tickets include non-alcoholic beverages and red and white wine. Price is $25 for adults, $15 for kids. Proceeds go to Norte’s scholarship fund. Reservations are due Jan. 19 at Eventbrite.com.
Restaurant supports charities
TRAVERSE CITY — Local Vietnamese restaurant The Good Bowl collected more than $6,000 for charities from October through December. Customers chose a local, national or global organization to receive $1 from their signature bowl purchases. Quarter four recipients: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, $4,338; Children’s Defense Fund, $685; and Global Fund for Women, $1,240.
The donation program supports Women’s Resource Center, SOS Children’s Villages USA or 3Strands Global Foundation from January through March.
Commented
