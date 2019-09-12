Yoga and beer
TRAVERSE CITY — Sarah Townsend leads yoga sessions starting at 11 a.m. Sundays at Silver Spruce Brewing Company. Afterward, participants can enjoy a beer. Bring a yoga mat, if possible. Donations are appreciated. Register via Eventbrite.com. Questions: townsendsar.yoga@yahoo.com.
Annual meeting, dinner
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts its annual meeting and potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the library. Bring a dish to share and place settings. Interlochen Arts Academy faculty members discuss writing and read from their works. Join the Friends for $10 per year.
BBQ lunch, anniversary open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Salvation Army of Traverse City hosts a BBQ Lunch and Open House from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the community center. Everyone is invited to celebrate the nonprofit’s 125th anniversary.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Elks Lodge. All area alumni are invited to attend.
Youth cooking classes
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library invites ages 10-15 to make no-bake cookies and chocolate mug cakes from 4-5 p.m. Sept. 19. The “Reader Chef, Junior” program is offered on the third Thursday of each month through May. Class size is limited. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Hospice dinner benefit
WILLIAMSBURG — The annual “Chip in Fore Munson Hospice” takes place Sept. 19-20 at Lochenhealth Golf Club. Cocktails, a silent auction, dinner and a live auction are available Thursday night at the Bluff. The golf scramble begins at 9:45 a.m. Friday. Proceeds support Munson Hospice House and in-home services. More information: 231-938-4900.
Chili cook-off registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library recently opened registration for its annual chili cook-off, set for Oct. 20. All ages are welcome to sign up. More information: 231-932-8500.
