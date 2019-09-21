Vegetarian cooking
TRAVERSE CITY — The free Dinner and A Message event features Chef Mark Anthony at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
The live vegetarian cooking show includes discussion of weight loss, lowering cholesterol and more.
Seating is limited. A free-will offering supports the church.
More information: 231-947-8111.
Cooking demonstration
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers a free cooking demonstration at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the café. Learn about fermented and cultured foods, including how to make sauerkraut and brew kombucha. Reservations are not required.
Books and Brewskis meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area District Library Books and Brewskis club meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Filling Station Microbrewery.
This month’s discussion covers Vivien Chien’s “Death by Dumpling.”
The group meets on the last Tuesday of each month.
Nutrition education
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare offers a nutrition series from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Families with preschoolers are invited to learn about healthy eating through hands-on activities.
Stone Soup Celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Glenn Loomis Montessori hosts its annual Stone Soup Celebration Sept. 26. The Traverse City mayor and TCAPS superintendent read “Stone Soup” to the students from 9:30-11 a.m. Each classroom then visits the school garden to add a stone and cut vegetables for soup.
Families are invited to the soup tasting at 3 p.m. More information: luettefrost@gmail.com.
TC Germanfest
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual TC Germanfest goes from 6-11 p.m. Sept. 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Enjoy German food, beer and wine, live music and dancing. General admission is $20. Dinner is $40. Contact: 231-946-2720.
Cooking class
KINGSLEY — Chef Tom Sisco leads the Simply Delicious cooking series at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Learn to make fish tacos. More details: 231-263-5484.
