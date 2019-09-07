Nutrition discussion

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Humanists meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Traverse Area District Library. Local cardiologist James Fox presents “Culinary Medicine,” which focuses on the keto diet and nutrition.

Food preservation tips

BELLAIRE — Learn about food preservation at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Bellaire Public Library. More details: 989-317-4079 or lynchka4@anr.msu.edu.

Barn Dance and Chili Supper

WILLIAMSBURG — The Barn Dance and Chili Supper is scheduled for Sept. 14 at Samels Farm. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. Dancing begins at 6:30 p.m. A silent auction is also included. Cost is $10 per family. Proceeds support Samels Family Heritage Society.

Free farm tour

TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers a free tour of Lakeview Hill Farm from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 15. Learn about organic farming, sample fresh produce and participate in yoga. Produce is available for purchase.

More information: 231-947-0191.

Free cooking classes

TRAVERSE CITY — Love Thy Neighbor offers the six-week “Healthy Cooking on A Budget” series starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 16.

Make a meal to take home, sample food, obtain recipes and learn safety basics.

Registration: 231-941-5683.

