Spire & Ice Festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons hosts the Spire & Ice Festival from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 18. The event features live music, bonfires, hot chocolate and food. The frozen bocce tournament costs $5 per team. Tunnel tours are $5 per person. Donations support Cherryland Humane Society.
Cabin Fever Reliever
MAPLE CITY — Cedar/Maple City Lions Club hosts the Cabin Fever Reliever Dinner from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 18 at 100 E. Bellinger Road. Menu includes soups, sandwich, drinks and an ice cream sundae bar. Cost is $7. Proceeds support club projects, including scholarships and vision assistance programs.
Euchre Night fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — The Class of 2020 Euchre Night Project Graduation Fundraiser goes begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Amvets Hall. Admission is $15 and includes appetizers. Proceeds fund the class post-graduation party.
Tea presentation
ALDEN — Light of Day Organics Founder Angela Macke presents an interactive program at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Helena Township Community Center. Learn about the art and benefits of drinking tea. Cost is $5. Space is limited. Registration: 231-331-4318.
Immune system class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers the “Exploring the Immune and Lymphatic System: Foods and Practices for Health” class at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 21. Sample elderberry syrup, acai berries and kale salad.
Australia fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Little Fleet hosts the “Get Down for Down Under” fundraiser during its next Tiki Night, from 4-11 p.m. Jan. 22. A special drink menu and music are included. A $10 donation is suggested, and 15 percent of sales benefit the Bush Fire Relief Fund.
Soup fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library host the Soup Supper Night Fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the library. Menu also includes bread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person or $20 per family.
Happy Hour for Cause
ELK RAPIDS — Happy Hour for a Cause goes from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Pearl’s. Tickets are $10 and include appetizers. Proceeds help Grass River Natural Area.
Dinner and a show
TRAVERSE CITY — “A Magical Feast with Ben Whiting” goes from 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Franklin. Enjoy a four-course dinner and a magic show for $75. Reservations: 231-943-2727.
Lunch lecture
TRAVERSE CITY — U.S. Army Aviator Dan Zassick shares his experience with the Apache Attack Helicopter from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at NMC University Center Room 215. Bring a lunch; beverages, dessert provided. Admission is $10. Register on the NMC Extended Education website or call 231-995-1700.
Simply Delicious class
KINGSLEY — Chef Tom Sisco leads the next Simply Delicious class at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. Learn to make shrimp stir fry casserole. Details: kbl@tadl.org; 231-263-5484.
Murder mystery party
GLEN ARBOR — The Homestead hosts a 1920s murder mystery event from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Participants are encouraged to wear flapper dresses, feather boas, headbands, fedoras and pinstripes. Tickets are $50 each or $90 per couple. Dinner is included. Reservations: 231-334-5100.
Festival of Foods registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Festival of Foods is set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at NMC’s Hagerty Center. Choose four of 16 cooking workshops and enjoy food samples. Cost is $99 and includes light appetizers. Registration: 231-995-1700.
