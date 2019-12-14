Wine and cookies
ELLSWORTH — Enjoy wine, cider or beer paired with cookies from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 14-15 at Royal Farms. Some recipes are available to take home. Contact: 231-599-3222.
Community dinner
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Lions Club members serve a free community meal from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Cherryland Middle School. Canned goods are collected for the Elk Rapids Community Cupboard.
VFW breakfast
TRAVERSE CITY — VFW Cherryland Post 2780 serves breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 15. The meal includes pancakes, eggs, potatoes and beverages. Takeout is available. Adults eat for $7, kids for $5. Free for World War II veterans.
Open house, potluck
TRAVERSE CITY — Vasa Ski Club hosts the Nordic Ski Open House and Potluck from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 15 at Hickory Hills. Club members provide chili. Community members may bring a dish to share and cross-country ski for free on the trails. Some kids skis are available to use.
Healthy Holiday Party
TRAVERSE CITY — Plant-Based Lifestyle and Planted Cuisine host the Healthy Holiday Party from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Dec. 16 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Enjoy a meal, cookie competition, non-alcoholic beverages and holiday music. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for kids under 16. Reservations: loghan@plantedcuisine.com.
Football and food
TRAVERSE CITY — The Porch Recovery Community Center hosts Monday Night Football gatherings weekly from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to pass. These events are open to people in all stages of recovery. Contact: 231-633-5401.
Baking session
TRAVERSE CITY — Kids ages 6-12 are invited to the Maker Space to create no-bake cookies at 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at Traverse Area District Library. Ingredients and trivia provided.
Kids cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — Youth ages 10-15 are invited to the free Reader Chef, Junior class at 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at Interlochen Public Library. Learn to make roasted fingerling potatoes and a dipping sauce. These beginner classes occur on the third Thursday of each month. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Library benefit
ELK RAPIDS — The Sip and Support event goes from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 19 at Cellar 152. A portion of drink and small plate sales benefit Friends of the Library.
Indoor farm market
BELLAIRE — The Winter Farmer and Artisan Market is set from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Antrim Conservation District. Items include eggs, baked good, meats, soap and other handcrafted products. No market Dec. 27. Questions: 231-533-8363.
Rib dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — A BBQ rib dinner is served from 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 20 at the VFW Cherryland Post 2780.
Holiday party
FRANKFORT — Stormcloud Brewing hosts its Holiday Party and Ugly Sweater Contest from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Barefoot performs live music. Sweaters are judged at 9:30 p.m.
Holiday brunch
SUTTONS BAY — Brunch with Santa is scheduled for Dec. 21 at the Inn at Black Star Farms. Wagon rides around the farm are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brunch costs $30 for adults and $15 for kids ages 2-10. Reservations: 231-944-1251.
Annual potluck
EMPIRE — Empire Area Community Center hosts the annual holiday potluck from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the township hall. Bring a dish to share, silverware and a beverage.
