Food drive slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation’s Frostbite Food Drive runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 2. Items needed for the food pantry include rice, noodles, peanut butter, oatmeal and soups. Cash donations help purchase milk, meat, eggs and other perishable products. Donations are accepted online or at Team Bob’s, Fox Grand Traverse, Tom’s Food Market- East Bay, Family Fare near Chum’s Corner and Oleson’s Food Store on Hammond Road.
Ice Wine Festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The third annual Ice Wine Festival goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 at Chateau Chantal. Sample wines and enjoy food pairings. Tour the vineyard at 2 p.m. Enjoy outdoor fires and explore the Founder’s Trail on snowshoes. A multi-course dinner is available for $125. Call 231-223-4110.
Cheese and Cocktail Tasting set
TRAVERSE CITY — 123 Speakeasy hosts Cheese and Cocktail Tasting from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 25. Sample and purchase food from the Cheese Lady. Funds benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
Wine Dinner
KEWADIN — WaterFire Vineyards hosts the Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Terrain Restaurant. Enjoy a five-course meal paired with wines. Cost is $65. Reservations: 231-350-7301.
Benefit concert
TRAVERSE CITY — TC Sings! Community Choir presents its “Big Sing” concert at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Central United Methodist Church. Donations benefit Meals on Wheels of Northwest Michigan. Call 503-422-6515.
Endocrine system classTRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers the free “Understanding the Endocrine System: Eating for Hormone Balance and Vitality” class at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Registration not required.
Potluck series goes on
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie continues its potluck series at 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Physical Therapist Heidi Burgess leads a conversation about mental and physical health, stress reduction and mindfulness during the winter. Questions: 231-882-9510.
Book club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Books and Brewskis Book Club meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Filling Station. Adults discuss “The Radium Girls” by Kate Moore.
Super Bowl fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — A Super Bowl party starts at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at X-Golf, 3480 South Airport Road. Simulator rentals are discounted. Watch the football game while playing golf and enjoying food. Space is limited, but overflow accommodations may be available at Buffalo Wild Wings. Admission is $5, which benefits Make-A-Wish Michigan. More information: 231-252-2606.
Lobster Fest tickets
NORTHPORT — Tickets are on sale for the annual Lobster Fest, scheduled for Aug. 15 at Grand Traverse Lighthouse. Dinner features Maine lobster, potatoes, corn, rolls, dessert and beverages. A nautical silent auction is included. Tickets are $75 for non-members, $65 for members. Proceeds support lighthouse restoration. More information: 231-386-7195.
Chili Cook-Off results
TRAVERSE CITY — Fifteen area restaurants competed in eight categories during Downtown Traverse City Association’s annual Downtown Chili Cook-Off on Jan. 18. Almost 1,400 attended and voted for their favorites. TC BBQ at State Street Market won the People’s Choice award and the 2-Alarm category.
Other winners:
- 1-Alarm: Apache Trout Grill
- 3-Alarm and Ethnic: Aerie Restaurant and Lounge
- Seafood: Scalawags Whitefish & Chips
- Vegetarian: Radish Street Food
- White: Minervas
- No Bean: Park Street Cafe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.