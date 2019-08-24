Meeting and tour features lunch
HOUGHTON LAKE — Children of the American Revolution Le Grand Traverse Society hosts a meeting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24. Enjoy a potluck lunch, cemetery scavenger hunt, awards presentation and tour of a log home. Youth ages 22 and younger and their parents are invited to C.A.R. meetings. More details and directions: legrandetraversesociety@gmail.com.
Summer farm tour, tasting
NORTHPORT — Idyll Farms hosts the Summer Tour and Goat Cheese Tasting at 2 p.m. Aug. 31. Wear closed-toe shoes and arrive 15 minutes early to sign a liability waiver. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 7-10.
Block party is set for Sept. 1
TRAVERSE CITY — The Wind Down Block Party and Beer Table is open from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 1 at The Little Fleet. Live music, food and Michigan brews are featured.
Pasty sale held by Eastern Star
BELLAIRE — Order of the Eastern Star Waldo Chapter 180 is accepting orders for its annual pasty fundraiser. Pasties are $6 each and include gravy. Orders are due by Sept. 2. Pickup is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20-21 at the Masonic Lodge on Stover Road. Call 231-533-8482 or 231-533-6319 to order.
Wine Dinners set at Chateau Chantal
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal continues its Wine Dinners on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday through October. Enjoy a seven-course meal paired with the venue’s wines starting at 6:30 p.m. Cellar tours start at 6 p.m. Cost is $89. Reservations: 231-223-4110.
Cajun Shrimp Boil set for Sept. 5, 19SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms Hearth and Vine Café hosts the Cajun Shrimp Boil at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and 19. Dinner includes shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. Dessert is available. Kids eat for $15, adults for $30. Reservations: 231-944-1297.
