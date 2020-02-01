Two-day baking class
LELAND — Sister Pie, a Detroit bakery, leads classes Feb. 5-6 at Leland Lodge. Learn to make pies to take home. Cost is $259 for a one-night stay, dinner, breakfast and lunch, classes and supplies. Reservations: 231-256-9848.
Liver Rescue workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers a weekly Liver Rescue series, starting at noon Feb. 6. Jennifer Lyon, D.O., discusses healing chronic conditions by supporting the liver and digestive system. Registered Dietitian Carol Bell provides recipes and tastings. Cost is $30 per class or $100 for all four. Register online or call 231-333-1331.
Dinner and a movie
ALDEN — Off the Wall Movie Night begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Helena Township Community Center. Bring food to share at 6 p.m., if desired. Call 231-331-4318 to sign up for the potluck. Alden District Library and Friends of the Library sponsor this event.
Indoor farm market
BELLAIRE — The Winter Farmer and Artisan Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Antrim Conservation District. Items include eggs, baked good, meats, soap and other handcrafted products. Markets occur weekly through May 22. Questions: 231-533-8363.
Coffee and books
BELLAIRE — Enjoy a free cup of coffee while browsing books at Bellaire Public Library every Friday at 10 a.m. The library partners with McDonald’s for “Beans & Books.”
TC Stout Challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual TC Stout Challenge goes from 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Little Fleet. Sample beers from 12 local breweries and vote for favorites. Tastings are blind. General admission is $35. VIP tickets are $70 and include table service, snacks, seats in the yurt and a meal from Milkweed. Contact: 231-943-1116.
Father-daughter dance
TRAVERSE CITY — The Daddy Daughter Sweetheart Dance is from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. The evening includes an art station and pizza. Tickets are $50 per pair and $10 for each additional daughter. This is a fundraiser for the museum. More details: 231-932-4526.
Chocolate event
TRAVERSE CITY — Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate hosts an event at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 in the cafe at Oryana. Learn about the chocolate’s origin and sample treats. Cost is $10.Register at Eventbrite.com or call 231-947-0191.
Taste the Passion
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine
Trail hosts Taste the Passion from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8 and noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 9. Tickets are $40 and include a souvenir glass and wine and food pairings at participating wineries. Sign up at Eventbrite.com.
Cacao-making workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Sierra Bigham, of Bear Earth Herbals, leads the “Aphrodisiac Inspired, Herbal Cacao, Valentine’s Day Treat” from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 8 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Bigham explains how herbs can lift the mood. Guests make cacao balls to take home. Cost is $40 each. Registration: 231-264-0123.
Wine, chocolate tasting
TRAVERSE CITY — Sample Brys Estate reserve wines and Grocer’s Daughter chocolates from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 8 at 123 Speakeasy. Tickets are $34 and include six wines and sweet pairings. Reservations: 231-753-8841.
Community Cupboard seeks donations
ELK RAPIDS — The Community Cupboard seeks donations, especially cereal, juice, fruit, jam and toilet paper. The pantry is open from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fridays at First Presbyterian Church. More details: 847-445-8239.
