Chili supper
ACME — Yuba Historic Society hosts its unlimited chili supper from 4-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Masonic Lodge. A bake sale and silent auction are also included. Takeout is available. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 10. Proceeds support restoration of Yuba School. Purchase tickets at the door or call 231-938-2229.
Harvest Celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Long Lake Friends Church hosts its Harvest Celebration at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at 4172 Church Road. The event welcomes the new pastor Jared Ingle and his family. The service is followed by a light lunch.
Hunters’ supper
KINGSLEY — There will be a hunters’ supper Nov. 16 at the Summit City Grange at 3060 Factory St. Ham dinner, 5:30 p.m; 50/50 raffle, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 adult, $4 for children 4-10 years. Contact: 231-263-4499.
MARSP lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel meet for lunch at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 13 at Elks Lodge. Speakers: Mark Jackson from PACE North and Anne Bacon from Cowell Family Cancer Center. Cost is $15. Bring nonperishable donations for the Father Fred Foundation food pantry. Reservations: 231-334-6549.
Drive-thru coffee, treats
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City High School Student Council Rotary Interact Club hosts “Coffee and Sweet Treats” drive-through Nov. 12 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at TC High School, 3962 Three Mile Rd N. Students sell BLK MRKT coffee and baked goods to fundraise for scholarships, American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, and a trip to Lake Ann Camp. Suggested donation $1-3.
Spaghetti dinner, auction
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West Senior High School Titan Robotics teams host a spaghetti dinner and silent auction from 3-7 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge (13360 S. West Bay Shore Dr.) on Nov. 23. Tickets: $10.
Piano and voice concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale presents a piano and voice show featuring Meredith Parsons McComb at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at First Congregational Church. Tea is provided after the program.
Book club discussion
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club discusses “Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America” at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy snacks and drinks at this free event.
Old Fashioned Christmas Bazaar
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church hosts its Old Fashioned Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16. Handmade crafts, Santa’s Attic, bake sale and lunch are available.
Craft sale
ACME — Traverse City Shop and Sip Craft Market is open from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa. More than 75 vendors and cash bar are included. The VIP preview goes from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $10 at the Red Dresser Marketplace. Contact: tcshopandsip@charter.net.
Senator hosts coffee hours
TRAVERSE CITY — Sen. Wayne Schmidt hosts coffee hours throughout the 37th District this month. He will answer questions and provide information about community and business issues. Contact: 517-373-2413.
Upcoming events:
- 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 525 W. Front St. in Traverse City
- 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at Torch Lake Café in Central Lake
- 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at East Jordan City Hall
