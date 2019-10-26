Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC business students host their annual Food For Thought drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26-27 at Tom’s East Bay, 14th Street and West Bay stores. Monetary donations, food and family games are collected through Nov. 19. People are entered to win a two-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge if they contribute $5 or five items.
Yoga at a brewery
TRAVERSE CITY — A one-hour yoga flow session is available at 11 a.m. Sundays at Silver Spruce Brewing Company. Donations are appreciated. Yoga mats are provided, if needed. Sign up at Eventbrite.com. Questions: townsendsar.yoga@yahoo.com.
Steak dinner
BELLAIRE — A Swiss steak dinner is served from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Masonic Lodge. Meal also includes mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, rolls, beverages and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Takeout is available. Proceeds support scholarships and community projects.
Volunteer Appreciation Party
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts its Volunteer Appreciation Party from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Little Fleet. The youth cycling organization provides food and guests first drink from Milkweed. RSVP: 231-883-2404; hello@elgruponorte.org.
Halloween in Leelanau County
SUTTONS BAY — The fifth annual “Trick or Treat” goes from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Leelanau County Government Center. Kids can enjoy cider, donuts and candy as well as Halloween activities and decorations.
Community meal
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church invites people to a free meal from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Hot dogs and chips are provided.
Halloween party
EMPIRE — A Community Halloween Party goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Empire Township Hall. Enjoy hot dogs, apple juice, donuts, kids’ games and more.
Cars and Coffee
TRAVERSE CITY — MFD Classic Motors hosts its next Cars and Coffee session from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 2 at 1701 Park Drive. Enjoy a hot beverage while viewing and discussing vehicles.
Empty Bowls fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Goodwill Northern Michigan hosts its annual Empty Bowls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Hagerty Center, Great Lakes Campus. Enjoy soups and bread from 35 local restaurants. A silent auction and live music are also included. Proceeds support Food Rescue, which delivers free meals to area food pantries. Tickets are available at the door.
Dinner buffet
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans and active duty military personnel are invited to a free dinner buffet from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Elks Lodge. The meal includes beverages. Cost is $10 for others.
Cookie swap
TRAVERSE CITY — The Holiday Cookie Exchange goes from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Traverse Area District Library. Sample and share homemade treats and recipes. Space is limited. Bakers must register by Nov. 3. Contact: register@tadl.org.
Candy collection
TRAVERSE CITY — West Senior High School National Honors Society is collecting Halloween candy to donate to veterans, active duty military personnel and first responders. Donations are accepted at the school library until Nov. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.