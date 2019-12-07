CAR meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Le Grande Traverse Society of the Children of the American Revolution meets at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at VFW Cherryland Post 2780. Bugler Thelma Paul plays music and discusses Bugles Across America. Members make ornaments for veterans at the Medilodge. Families should bring a dozen cookies to share.
Free holiday event
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center hosts Santa and Mrs. Claus from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8. The afternoon also features holiday stories with Benzie Shores Library, arts and crafts, a hot chocolate bar and activities with Cognition Discovery Center.
Lunch at Lobdell’s
TRAVERSE CITY — Enjoy lunch Dec. 10 and 11 at Lobdell’s Teaching Restaurant on the NMC Great Lakes Campus. Reservations: 231-995-3120.
Beer dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — A beer dinner is served from 7-10 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Cooks’ House. Enjoy a five-course meal with drinks from Short’s Brewery. Tickets are $80. Reservations: 231-946-8700.
Toy collection
EMPIRE — Empire Community Health Center hosts the Toys for Tots Challenge on Dec. 11. Enjoy cookies and hot beverages from noon to 1 p.m.
Holiday luncheon set for Dec. 11
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel hosts its holiday luncheon Dec. 11 at the Elks Lodge. Grand Traverse Show Choir of the Sweet Adelines provides music. Members should wear red or green and bring nonperishable items for the Father Fred Foundation Food Pantry. Cost is $15. Reservations: 231-334-6549.
Holiday Cookie Sale
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library hosts the Holiday Cookie Sale Dec. 12-13 at the library. Cost is $6 per dozen. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Book talk, potluck
INTERLOCHEN — The Let’s Talk About It Morning Book Discussion Group meets at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring ideas for the 2020 reading list and a dish to share for the potluck brunch.
Coffee with veterans
TRAVERSE CITY — Area veterans are invited to drink coffee from 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Lobdell’s Teaching Restaurant at the NMC Great Lakes Campus.
Holiday Cookie Walk is set for Dec. 14
TRAVERSE CITY — The Presbyterian Women’s annual Holiday Cookie Walk goes from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at 701 Westminster Road. Cookies, breads and candies are available. Cookies are $7 per pound; other items are priced individually. Questions: 231-946-5680.
Craft Fair and Cookie Walk
INTERLOCHEN — The Craft Fair and Cookie Walk goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Homemade cookies are sold by the pound. Soup, bread and a cookie are available for lunch. Proceeds benefit local and international charities.
Cookie sale Dec. 14
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Christmas Cookie Sale goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Trinity Lutheran School gym. More than 25 varieties, including hand-decorated and gluten free, are available. More information: 231-941-3487.
