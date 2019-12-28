Steak dinner served
BELLAIRE — A Swiss steak dinner is served from 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Masonic Lodge. The menu also includes vegetables, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, drinks and dessert. Takeout is available. Cost is $10 each. Proceeds support scholarships. More details: 231-377-7156.
Dance and dinner
BEULAH — Dances of Universal Peace go from 3-6 p.m. Jan. 1 at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. A potluck dinner follows. A $10 donation is suggested. More information: 231-651-0370; betty@llamameadows.com.
Tea parties
BELLAIRE — Tea parties are scheduled from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through April at the Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast. Enjoy a three-tiered service of sandwiches, scones and miniature desserts with pots of tea. Cost is $20 per person. Reservations: 231-533-6448.
Dinner and a movie
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts its Off the Wall Movie Night at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Helena Township Community Center. Bring a dish for the potluck at 6 p.m., if desired. Sign up at the library or call 231-331-4318.
Weekend dinners
SUTTONS BAY — The Inn at Black Star Farms hosts weekend dinners starting Jan. 4. Enjoy three-courses and a glass of house wine for $45. Seating is limited. Events run through April 25. Reservations: 231-944-1251.
January food nights
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa’s Aerie Restaurant hosts weekly specials in January. Locals get 20 percent off on Tuesdays. Wednesdays feature all-day happy hour, including $5 cocktails. Hospitality employees receive 20 percent off during Industry Night on Thursdays. Mickey Cannon’s Raw Bar is open on Fridays, and enjoy a three-course prix fixe meal with a bottle of wine for $75 on Saturdays. Reservations: 231-534-6800.
Cocktail, food tasting
ACME — Aerie Restaurant hosts a cocktail and food pairing at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The five-course meal is $75 per person. Reservations: 231-534-6395.
Commented
