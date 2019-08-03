Outdoor cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — Learn to prepare a Mediterranean lunch at noon Aug. 5 at Oryana. The class costs $15 and includes recipes. Register at the store, at Eventbrite.com or call 231-947-0191.
Nosh and read
ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Helena Township Community Center. Discuss George Saunders’ “Lincoln in the Bardo.” Snacks and beverages provided.
Barbecue dinner
ELLSWORTH — A homemade barbecue dinner is served from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 8 at Royal Farms. Enjoy the food with a cider or wine pairing.
Michigan product sampling
ALDEN — Promote Michigan presents “Made in the Mitten: Savoring Michigan’s Rich Foodie and Agricultural History” at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Helena Township Community Center. Space is limited. Call 231-331-4318 to sign up by Aug. 10.
‘What You Eat Matters’ talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Plant-based Nutrition Support Group Founder Paul Chatlin presents “What You Eat Matters” at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at First Congregational Church. Admission is $5 per person. Register at Eventbrite.com or kennedy@pbltc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.