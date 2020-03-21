Beans and Books halted
BELLAIRE — The weekly Beans and Books event at Bellaire Public Library is canceled.
The library plans to remain closed until April 7.
Eating contest
ELK RAPIDS — Cellar 152 Pub and Provisions hosts its third annual Chicken Wing Eating Competition from 5-8 p.m. March 21.
The contest features Carolina Reaper hot sauce. Contact: 231-264-9000.
Senator coffee hour
KINGSLEY — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, hosts a coffee hour at 2 p.m. March 23 at the town hall, 207 S. Brownson Ave.
Residents of the 37th District may bring questions and comments on community or business issues.
Appointments aren’t needed. Contact: 517-373-2413.
Cooking class canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana called off the March 24 “Nourishing Kids Cooking Class” at Grace Episcopal Church.
Wine, comedy festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The Planet of the Grapes festival returns April 25 at Leelanau Studios.
Winemaker seminars begin at 11 a.m. and cost $15 each. Enjoy live music from local Levi Britton and wine tastings from 4-7 p.m.
The Sips n’ Giggles comedy show features stand-up comedian Michael Palascak at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $22 until March 25. Pay $35 at the door. Prices include two tasting tokens and a souvenir wine glass.
Big Bird tickets are $100 and include table seats for the comedy show, 10 tasting tokens, a stemmed glass and a gift certificate for a Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail event. Additional tasting tokens are available.
Ball park seeks menu items
TRAVERSE CITY — Pit Spitters fans are invited to help create a new food item for this year’s concession stand menu at Turtle Creek Stadium. Ideas are accepted online through March 27.
The public can then vote for their favorites. Contact: 231-943-0100.
Wine and Cheese Pairing
LAKE LEELANAU — Enjoy the Wine and Cheese Pairing with the Cheese Lady from 5:30-7 p.m. March 27 at Amoritas Vineyards. Cost is $20 for the public, $15 for club members.
Reservations: 231-994-2300; info@amoritasvineyards.com.
Cooking class canceled
KINGSLEY — Chef Tom Sisco is not hosting his March 28 “Simply Delicious” class at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch.
TADL recently canceled all events until at least April 15.
Hospice fundraiser tickets on sale
CADILLAC — Hospice of Michigan hosts its second annual “Barley, BBQ and Beats” fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. May 8 at the Wexford County Civic Center.
The event includes three barbecue samples from area pit masters and three whiskey-based cocktail samples from Michigan distillers. Cadillac native blues and jazz musician Luke Winslow-King performs.
Tickets are $40 online; pay $45 at the door.
Additional tasting tickets are $5 each. Proceeds support the Open Access Program, which emphasizes end-of-life care for all.
More details: mgallagh@HOM.ORG; 231-527-0927.
