Food Rescue benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Morsels Espresso + Eatables supports Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue program through its Doughnation fundraiser. This month features bite-sized treats called “save the dates,” a date and orange cake with cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. The bakery donates 25 cents to the program for every item sold through Nov. 30.
‘Coffee with a Cop’
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library and Traverse City Police Department hosts “Coffee with a Cop” from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 2. Community members may talk with police officers while drinking beverages from Mundos Roasting Co. Questions: 231-932-8502.
Halloween Bash
ELK RAPIDS — Ethanology hosts its Halloween Bash from 8-11 p.m. Nov. 2. Costume contests, drinks and music from Jack and the Bear are included. No cover charge.
Michigan Septic Summit
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Septic Summit goes from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Hagerty Conference Center. Topics include environmental risks of failing septic systems, responses to water quality threats and more. Cost is $25 and includes lunch. Pay $30 at the door. Preregister at Eventbrite.com. Questions: 231-944-1568; info@flowforwater.org.
Woman’s club meeting
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Woman’s Club meets Nov. 6 at Glen Lake Reformed Church. Julie Chai presents “From Mad to Glad: The Wonderful Art of Transforming Anger” at 1 p.m. People may bring a lunch at noon. More details: 262-914-1889.
IPA Challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — MI Local Hops hosts the annual IPA Challenge from 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Little Fleet. Adults can sample drinks in a blind tasting and vote for their favorites. This event kicks off Traverse City Beer Week. Tickets are $35 at the door. VIP tickets are $65 and include a seat in the yurt and a meal from Milkweed. Contact: 231-943-1116.
Celebrate Babies Gala
TRAVERSE CITY — The NW Chapter of Michigan Association for Infant Mental Health hosts the Celebrate Babies Gala from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7 at Kirkbride Hall. The inaugural event features farm-to-table food from local restaurants, live music by Miriam Pico and a silent auction. Tickets are $30 at Eventbrite.com. Funds support infant mental health education, local training scholarships and more.
Sons of Norway meeting
SUTTONS BAY —The local Christian Radich Lodge Sons of Norway meets Nov. 7 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrive at 6:15 p.m. to set up for the potluck, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Meeting includes a business portion and program. More information: 231-313-0159.
Scottish Night
KINGSLEY — Scottish Night goes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. East Middle School band director and Grand Traverse Pipes and Drums member Peter Deneen plays the bagpipes. Scottish refreshments are provided.
Marine birthday breakfast
KALKASKA — Michigan Heritage Foundation sponsors the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 9 at G’s Restaurant. The morning includes breakfast, the Marine Corps Order No. 47 and a fallen soldier tribute. The event is free, but donations go to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign.
Chili Cook-off
TRAVERSE CITY — A Chili Cook-off begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Classic Motorsports. Tasters can vote for their favorite dish. The winner is announced at 3 p.m. Monetary donations and nonperishable food items benefit the Father Fred Foundation’s Blessings in a Backpack program. Chefs can register at classicTC.com.
Holiday Bazaar
FRANKFORT — St. Ann Women’s Guild hosts its annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Ann Church. The event features vendors, baked goods and a silent auction of themed baskets. The food includes bean soup, chicken noodle soup, bread, homemade pie and beverages. Contact: 231-352-4421.
Princess Tea
ELK RAPIDS — Miss Elk Rapids Scholarship Program presents a Princess Tea from 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Lighthouse. Tickets are $15. Reservations: 231-313-5490.
Beans and Books
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts Beans and Books at 10 a.m. on Fridays. Browse the selections while drinking a free cup of coffee from McDonalds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.