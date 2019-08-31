Pancake breakfast
LAKE ANN — Lake Ann Lions Club members serve a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 1 at the Old Township Hall. Adults eat for $6; students for $4.
Dinner and auctionELK RAPIDS — First Presbyterian Church hosts its Harvest Dinner and Silent Auction on Sept. 5. The auction is open from 3-6:30 p.m. Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Adults pay $12; youth ages 5-11 cost $3. Purchase tickets at the door or church office.
Brunch and program
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women, Traverse City Branch hosts its fall kick-off brunch at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. MSU epidemiology professors Kelly Hirko and Jean Kerver present “Local Research from MSU’s College of Human Medicine in Traverse City.” Guests and prospective members are welcome. A $10 donation is suggested.
Tea wellness classTRAVERSE CITY — Light of Day Organics hosts a tea wellness class at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Learn about tea history, biodiversity, tea varieties and more. Cost is $55. Contact: 231-228-7235.
Harvest StompedeTRAVERSE CITY — The annual Harvest Stompede weekend is Sept. 7-8. The self-guided wine tour along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The $40 tickets include a souvenir glass, plus a wine and food pairing. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Books ‘n BrieALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy snacks and beverages while discussing reading selections for October through August 2020.
Gala to benefit library
ELK RAPIDS — The first “It Takes A Village” gala begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. Food stations, music and auctions are included. Cocktail attire is suggested. Tickets are $150 each and include two drinks. Proceeds support Elk Rapids District Library’s restoration and expansion. Purchase online, call 231-264-9979 or visit the library.
Senator hosts coffee hoursTRAVERSE CITY — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, hosts coffee hours in the 37th District on Sept.13. Residents may bring questions and concerns about community issues. More details: 517-373-2413.
Upcoming sessions:
■ 9 a.m. at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 525 W. Front St.
■ 11 a.m. at Elk Rapids District Library, 300 Isle of Pines Drive
